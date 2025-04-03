Dunkin Vs Starbucks: Which Coffee Chain Has The Best Birthday Reward?

No matter your age, your birthday is cause for celebration — and you deserve something sweet. Dunkin' and Starbucks think so too, which is why they offer birthday rewards. As long as you're signed up as a Dunkin' Rewards or Starbucks Rewards member (and you do so at least a week ahead of time at Starbucks, remembering to input your date of birth when you do), you'll be automatically set up to receive it. Just be sure to come prepared. For one, you'll have to remember to take the time to claim it on your actual birthday, the day before, or the day after at Dunkin,' or on your actual birthday at Starbucks. You'll also need to have either app downloaded and ready to present when you're making your order. Additionally, it's not a bad idea to know what you're getting before you decide where to go.

While both Dunkin' and Starbucks offer competitive reward systems, one birthday reward is definitely better than the other. While Dunkin' offers customers three times the amount of points on their birthday, Starbucks allows patrons to leave with a gift in hand. Points are cool and all. But, your birthday is a time to celebrate the present — not hold out for something in the future — and customers expect to receive something they can enjoy at the moment. Unlike Dunkin', Starbucks offers that. As long as you've done your part and made at least one star transition during the year, you're guaranteed a free beverage, food item, or ready-to-drink bottled beverage on your special day.