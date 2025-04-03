Dunkin Vs Starbucks: Which Coffee Chain Has The Best Birthday Reward?
No matter your age, your birthday is cause for celebration — and you deserve something sweet. Dunkin' and Starbucks think so too, which is why they offer birthday rewards. As long as you're signed up as a Dunkin' Rewards or Starbucks Rewards member (and you do so at least a week ahead of time at Starbucks, remembering to input your date of birth when you do), you'll be automatically set up to receive it. Just be sure to come prepared. For one, you'll have to remember to take the time to claim it on your actual birthday, the day before, or the day after at Dunkin,' or on your actual birthday at Starbucks. You'll also need to have either app downloaded and ready to present when you're making your order. Additionally, it's not a bad idea to know what you're getting before you decide where to go.
While both Dunkin' and Starbucks offer competitive reward systems, one birthday reward is definitely better than the other. While Dunkin' offers customers three times the amount of points on their birthday, Starbucks allows patrons to leave with a gift in hand. Points are cool and all. But, your birthday is a time to celebrate the present — not hold out for something in the future — and customers expect to receive something they can enjoy at the moment. Unlike Dunkin', Starbucks offers that. As long as you've done your part and made at least one star transition during the year, you're guaranteed a free beverage, food item, or ready-to-drink bottled beverage on your special day.
Head to Starbucks for your birthday reward this year
Since Dunkin' re-hauled its rewards system in 2022 — a transition that was intended to be an upgrade from its previous rewards system, DD Perks — fans have not been happy. Dunkin' Boosted Status or not, the points system just doesn't seem to add up, requiring a total of $70 spent to exchange for one crafted beverage that used to convert to $40. The greatest disappointment for customers, however, has been the fact that Dunkin' no longer offers a free birthday beverage, and instead offers points. The simple fact that Starbucks offers you something other than points on your birthday makes it a better birthday reward than Dunkin's.
Dunkin' may be the better rewards system in general as it pertains to redemption conversions (a craft drink redeemed with points at Starbucks converts to the equivalent of $200 spent, compared to Dunkin's $70), but Starbucks offers you a physical reward. The only catch is that it can only be redeemed at Starbucks stores, and it won't work at something like Barnes & Noble Café or Disney Starbucks.