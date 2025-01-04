Is The Barnes And Noble Café Really Just A Starbucks?

Most people go to Barnes & Noble for the books. However, it's completely understandable if, while meandering through the memoirs — Ina Garten's came with some big revelations — or picking up the cookbook you would be based on your zodiac sign, you get distracted by a big, green Starbucks sign hanging overhead. If you didn't already know, most Barnes & Noble stores are equipped with trendy Barnes & Noble Cafés, which serve Starbucks coffee. But just because the bookseller serves Starbucks drinks doesn't mean the café is necessarily a Starbucks location. Well, at least not anymore.

Advertisement

Back in the '90s, when the bookstore was looking to bring more community to its doors, the chain embarked on a mutual partnership with the coffee giant. Starbucks began opening its own company-owned and operated stores within the Barnes & Nobles where it already had a presence. Since both companies benefited by driving one another's sales, this worked for a while. But things went south after Barnes & Noble locations began to open in areas where Starbucks didn't already operate. This led to the first Barnes & Noble Café.

While many of the Barnes & Noble Cafés you see inside of the bookstores today were first created in collaboration with Starbucks, the cafés are not actually owned or operated by the coffee chain. This is why you can't use the Starbucks app at these locations. It's also why you won't find another Starbucks nearby. Nevertheless, because of the bookseller's licensing agreement with the coffee brand, you can always get your usual Starbucks drink.

Advertisement