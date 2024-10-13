12 Best Cookbooks To Gift In 2024, Based On Zodiac Signs

Cookbooks are right up there with jelly of the month clubs and sourdough starters — they're a gift that just keeps on giving. Only, if the person you gift one to doesn't like it, the only person they have to blame is themselves. Meaning, the recipes are in there, written out nicely and clearly for them to follow — most of them even have pictures! All jokes aside, it can be hard to gift things to other people, especially books. But given that most people enjoy food (with some preferring to eat it than prepare it), you can't really go wrong with a cookbook.

Be it for your partner, whom you've been subtly hinting at to cook you dinner, your helpless younger cousin who just shipped off to college, or your overachieving older sister who is good at everything, everybody could use a good cookbook in their life. The best one for them could depend on a multitude of factors — maybe they've never cooked a day in their life, or they're really obsessed with street food, or they mentioned how they wanted to go vegetarian a couple of days a week. A good gift requires paying close attention — or a basic knowledge of astrology.

Look, we could all probably be better listeners; and it's not your fault if someone's hints are more elusive than direct. However, not only can you not go wrong gifting someone a cookbook — you can actually get it right by getting them the best cookbook for their zodiac sign. Heck, why not get yourself one while you're at it?