The Rich History Of Drinking Hibiscus Tea On Juneteenth

The history of Juneteenth may go back hundreds of years, but hibiscus and other red foods and drinks used to celebrate the holiday are as old or older than the occasion itself. Juneteenth has its origins in Texas as a holiday, honoring the day of June 19th, 1865, when Black Americans in Galveston, Texas learned slavery had been abolished. Despite the fact that the Civil War had been over for several months, and the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued almost two and a half years earlier, the day became a celebration of Black independence and has since spread to become a nationwide holiday. And since the very beginning of Juneteenth celebrations, red foods have been part of the symbolism of the day — with modern feasts incorporating strawberries, barbecue, and red velvet cake. One of the oldest red consumables, however, is called "red drink," which often comes in the form of hibiscus tea.

Hibiscus was a popular plant in the African diaspora to the Western Hemisphere. Native to Africa, the hibiscus plant was brought over with enslaved Africans during the era of trans-Atlantic trade. The plant was considered medicinal, and was transported with the hope it would keep humans and animals from Africa alive during the brutal journey across the ocean. As a tropical plant, hibiscus thrived in the Caribbean and American South. There, it was embraced by enslaved Africans as a garden crop, which reminded them of their homeland and tied them to old culinary traditions.