15 Essential Mexican Food Cookbooks Everyone Should Have In Their Kitchen

Perhaps the greatest ambassador of modern Mexican cuisine, chef Enrique Olvera is known for his iconic Mexico City restaurant, Pujol — currently #13 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants — as well as international endeavors like New York's Cosme and Los Angeles' Damian. But before Olvera was a household name, he did something nobody had done before. When he opened Pujol in 2000, it was absolutely groundbreaking. Olvera dared to elevate Mexican cuisine to innovative, contemporary levels – something never seen before in a city where steakhouses or French restaurants were considered the epitome of fine dining.

Published by Phaidon in 2015, Mexico from the Inside Out reflects Olvera's unique views on Mexican cuisine, with a deep love and respect for traditional recipes and ingredients, yet an ever-growing curiosity and will to evolve. The book features more than 65 recipes, ranging from sophisticated dishes from the Pujol kitchen to casual meals that the chef enjoys at home, accompanied by stunning photographs. Recipe highlights include a lobster taco with longaniza and his now iconic corn husk meringue.