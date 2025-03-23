9 Things Dunkin' Does Better Than Starbucks

If you want a great cup of coffee you don't have to make at home, your best bet is probably to go to a small, locally owned coffee shop — preferably one where you know that workers are treated fairly and paid a living wage (and the beans are sourced sustainably to boot). Sometimes, though, you may default to a chain coffee shop out of a desire for convenience or price. In that case, there are two national brands in the U.S. that dominate the market: Dunkin' and Starbucks. Whether you're a diehard Dunkin' fan (looking at you, Massachusites) or you've just recently responded to the massive and prolonged calls for boycotts of Starbucks, you may be wondering how Dunkin' stacks up against its biggest competitor.

Dunkin' isn't a perfect company, as evidenced by its egregious labor rights violations and its unfortunately frequent sin of pouring diabolical ratios of coffee to creamer, but in many ways, it does outpace its Seattle-based counterpart. The following are just a few of the things that the donut-turned-coffee fast-food breakfast chain does better than Starbucks.