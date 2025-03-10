This State Capital Is The Only One Without A Starbucks

Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse franchise in the world. Founded in 1971, the brand has rapidly expanded in its 54 years of operation, going from a small café in Seattle's Pike Place Market to dominating the American landscape. It seems like no matter where you go in the United States, you're likely to see that oh-so familiar green siren logo beckoning you into a Starbucks café. The coffee chain operates about 17,000 locations in the United States as of 2024, with cafés in 52 states and territories. Despite the vast number of Starbucks locations, the company has yet to stake a claim on one U.S. state capital — Montpelier, VT.

Nestled deep in the heart of central Vermont, Montpelier is a vibrant small town with a thriving downtown community. The town features Vermont's largest urban historic district, home to a number of picturesque government buildings, hole-in-the-wall shops, and local cafés. The town is famous in recent times for its foodie scene, with restaurants covering a wide range of global cuisines, as well as featuring Vermont's world-famous maple products. For example, the best gyros in Vermont could once be found at The Hippie Chickpea in Montpelier (sadly, the store now appears to be closed).

With its picturesque and highly-walkable food-loving community, one would think that Montpelier would be the perfect location for a Starbucks café. Despite this, the capital city remains without one to this day, leaving many residents and tourists alike wondering why.