25 Must-Visit Historic Restaurants In New England

Restaurants aren't just epicenters of cuisine and good eats — they can also be a nod to the history and culture of a place and community. And one region of the country that knows this truth particularly well is New England. New England's colonial history, which spans six states, is rich and deeply embedded into the landscape and its restaurants. A drive-by cruise through an old town in Massachusetts or Vermont will reveal restaurants that have been around for longer than the United States has been a country. If you dig a little deeper, you'll also find restaurants frequented by political figures, writers, and inventors or those places that are beloved by the community because they are emblematic of a deep sense of pride and identity.

By definition, a "historic restaurant" is not just a restaurant that has been around for many, many years or is relegated to serving Yankee pot roast (although you'll find this to be one of the most iconic New England foods). It's an eatery with a strong cultural identity and ties to a particular place. If you have the chance to visit New England, here are the restaurants you should check out.