Why You Can't Order A London Fog At Dunkin'
Long gone are the days of popping into a coffee shop on the go and only being able to get a cup of brewed coffee to sip on along with a doughnut, bagel, or muffin. Dunkin' is one mainstream example of a coffee shop that has embraced this menu expansion, offering cold, fruity blended drinks alongside espresso spiked beverages, and, of course, plenty of tea options. Although the tea menu at Dunkin' isn't as extensive as the coffee-based offerings, there is a still a generous mix of hot and iced teas and tea lattes, both caffeinated and herbal. However, one tea drink missing from Dunkin's menu is a London Fog.
This cozy drink is made from brewed Earl Grey tea and steamed milk with a hint of vanilla, and sometimes a sprinkle of dried lavender over the foamy top. But Dunkin' can't make this drink for one very simple reason: Dunkin' doesn't have Earl Grey tea on their list of available teas.
If I can't get a London Fog at Dunkin', what other cozy tea drinks can I get?
Earl Grey is critical in a London Fog because of the unique flavor of the tea itself. Although the origins of the tea are a little hazy, the flavor profile — black tea backed by citrusy bergamot peel — is classic and unique. If you buy a box of Earl Grey tea, it's easy to make a London Fog at home, sweetened to your taste. You can also use the tea in a variety of other ways, like baking lemon-glazed Earl Grey cookies or mixing an Earl Grey and tonic mocktail, where you won't even miss the gin.
At Dunkin', it's better to just go another direction. Although we found the matcha latte and cool mint herbal tea to be drinks to avoid at Dunkin', there are plenty of other choices. For a milky, spiced option, try a hot or iced chai latte. Or, keep things simple with a brewed tea where you can choose between decaf or regular black breakfast tea, green tea, or caffeine-free chamomile or hibiscus. Make it your own with a variety of milks and sweeteners to add a subtle flavor twist to the tea base.