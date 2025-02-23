Why You Can't Order A London Fog At Dunkin'

Long gone are the days of popping into a coffee shop on the go and only being able to get a cup of brewed coffee to sip on along with a doughnut, bagel, or muffin. Dunkin' is one mainstream example of a coffee shop that has embraced this menu expansion, offering cold, fruity blended drinks alongside espresso spiked beverages, and, of course, plenty of tea options. Although the tea menu at Dunkin' isn't as extensive as the coffee-based offerings, there is a still a generous mix of hot and iced teas and tea lattes, both caffeinated and herbal. However, one tea drink missing from Dunkin's menu is a London Fog.

This cozy drink is made from brewed Earl Grey tea and steamed milk with a hint of vanilla, and sometimes a sprinkle of dried lavender over the foamy top. But Dunkin' can't make this drink for one very simple reason: Dunkin' doesn't have Earl Grey tea on their list of available teas.