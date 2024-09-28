Forget Gin And Start Drinking Your Tonic With Earl Grey Tea

To make tea-flavored syrup, dissolve one cup of sugar in one cup of hot water before adding tea bags to the sugary mixture. You'll want to steep your choice of tea a bit longer than what is required to make a regular cup for maximum flavor in your syrup. If you're using tea bags, reach for three tea bags instead of two, for example, or add an extra heaping tablespoon if you're brewing from loose leaf teas. Not only should you not feel shy with the ingredients, you may want to make more syrup than what you think you'll need, as your Earl Grey-flavored recipe can be bottled up and swirled into other drink recipes or used to top morning plates of French toast and pancakes.

Once your tea-enhanced syrup has cooled, choose a suitable tonic complement to highlight the flavors in the tea. Tonics with notes of orange can play well with the unique citrusy, bergamot waves found in Earl Grey teas, and flavored tonics can mingle well with other tea varieties like hibiscus and lemon. When mixing ingredients, you won't need much of this homemade syrup to flavor your iced alcohol-free drinks. A ½ to ¾ of an ounce can smoothly dance with a 3 or 4 ounces of tonic water and a squeeze of lemon, lime, or grapefruit. All that's left for you is to sit back, sip, and savor.