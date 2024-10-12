10 Facts You Should Know About Dunkin' Coffee Drinks

Once upon a time, the first Dunkin' location was opened as a place to stop by and scarf down a dessert before you made your way to work. But, over time, the brand has changed its strategy from focusing on donuts to making itself a coffee brand. Now, the chain's coffee is what earns it much of its hype — and for good reason. It regularly tests new coffee products, trying to attract both the coffee minimalists and maximalists with classic, everyday favorites and unique seasonal coffee drinks you can't find anywhere else, respectively.

But even though the chain has been focused on coffee for some time now, there's probably a lot you don't know about the brand's coffee drinks. And if you're a regular — and you want to get the best coffee the chain has to offer — it pays to know a little more about what the brand sells at its multitude of locations across the country and the world. So, what exactly is there to know about Dunkin's coffee drinks? Let's take a closer look and find out.