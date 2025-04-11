Starbucks' Mobile App Launched 15+ Years Ago - Here's What The First Version Did

The year is 2025, and, with the explosion of modern technology, we have almost everything we could ever need right on the little devices in our pockets. No need to carry cash or even a debit card, since you can load it on a digital wallet. Your insurance card that used to sit in the glove box of your car? Obsolete, now that you can view it on an app. Ordering food on a phone is also easier than ever, but it was Starbucks' mobile app that was among the first to change the game.

When the Starbucks Card Mobile app launched in 2009, it included pretty basic features, such as an interactive drink builder, store locators, and specific information about food/beverage items on the Starbucks menu. The app was created to increase customer satisfaction, giving people an easy way to check their Reward balances (here's what you should know before redeeming Starbucks Rewards at different locations) and find a Starbucks closest to them. Just two years later, the Starbucks mobile app went through a revamp that introduced mobile payments, a revolutionary concept that was unrivaled by competitors at the time.