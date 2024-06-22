What You Should Know Before Redeeming Starbucks Rewards At Different Locations

Aside from theme parks, the places you'll usually find non-participating locations are within other entities, such as kiosks in hospitals or schools. Like other licensed franchise locations, not only do these stores not redeem items from the reward program, but you can't earn stars from them, either. Thankfully, you can turn on the "Redeem Rewards" filter when searching for nearby cafes on Starbucks' store locator to find a location to earn stars towards your account.

Even if you're not the biggest enthusiast of earning reward stars, every customer is undoubtedly a fan of the free drink Starbucks offers on your birthday. With a rewards account and at least one star, you'll be able to redeem a drink once your birthday rolls around ... at participating locations only. The perk isn't a requirement for all locations, just like with the free refills that reward members get. On the same visit, you can get a free refill on coffee or tea by showing the cashier your in-app barcode, however, licensed franchises have the right to deny this perk.

Although not every Starbucks within another store is a non-participating location (some Starbucks within Targets participate), it's these locations that tend to be the ones that don't take part in the rewards program. The next time you want to rack up some stars or cash in on your birthday gift, make sure it's at a standalone Starbucks.