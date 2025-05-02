30 Dessert Recipes You Can Make With Frozen Fruit
Fresh fruit is the ultimate tool for adding sweetness and color to a homemade dessert. But, not all fruits are available, or in their prime, throughout the entire year. That's where frozen fruit can step in, serving as an equally delicious and nutritious replacement for its fresh counterpart. Typically, it can be stored in the freezer for up to a year, making it an incredibly convenient solution. With frozen fruit safely tucked away in your freezer, you'll be reducing your chances of food wastage, whilst ensuring you're always prepared to whip up your next sweet, fruity creation.
The great thing about frozen fruit is that it's generally harvested at peak ripeness, and frozen shortly after. This means it's often more flavorful and nutrient-rich than fresh fruit, with the freezing process locking in all of that goodness. Most large grocery stores will have a wide variety of frozen fruits on offer, from tangy berries and cherries to sunny mango and pineapple. Many also come with the added benefit of being pre-peeled and diced, so you'll save on prep time, too. And, there are endless ways to cook and bake with these vibrant frozen treats. Today, we've scoured through the archives to bring you some of our absolute favorite fruit-based recipes, all of which can be made with frozen versions. So, have a browse through, and prepare to be hit with some serious fruity cravings.
Southern Blueberry Cobbler
This classic Southern-style cobbler highlights the glorious tangy sweetness of blueberries. Here, the frozen berries are tossed with sugar, flour, and lemon before being spread into a butter-filled baking dish and topped with a hearty cornmeal and buttermilk-based batter. Once baked, the fruit will be fantastically gooey, and the topping tender and golden. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the ultimate cobbler experience.
Recipe: Southern Blueberry Cobbler
Cardamom Blueberry Muffins
Blueberry muffins get an elegant upgrade with the addition of fragrant cardamom in this easy recipe. Frozen berries will fit in seamlessly here. Just make sure to add them to the batter straight out of the freezer if you don't want that signature blue color bleeding into the mixture. These muffins require just ten minutes of prep time, and have the most wonderful texture, with the Greek yogurt and two types of sugar adding plenty of moisture and fluffiness.
Recipe: Cardamom Blueberry Muffins
Old-Fashioned Summer Berry Buckle
A perfectly moist, tender, berry-filled cake with a golden streusel topping. What's not to love?! We use mixed frozen berries here, which are stirred through the lemon zest-infused batter itself and scattered on top before baking, creating a deliciously tart-sweet flavor profile. The streusel is an irresistible mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon, butter, flour, and a pinch of salt, giving the cake even more richness and a hint of spiciness.
Strawberry Vanilla Bread
Loaf cakes are a staple for fans of fuss-free bakes, and if you're in the mood for something sweet and fruity, this strawberry and vanilla number will definitely hit the spot. Just make sure the frozen strawberries you're using have been diced up before freezing, as larger, heavier chunks might fall to the bottom of the cake. Dusting the berries in flour before adding them to the batter also helps to prevent this. This strawberry-loaded bake also benefits from a moreish vanilla glaze, for a satisfyingly sweet finish.
Recipe: Strawberry Vanilla Bread
Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Muffins
White chocolate and raspberry have long been known as a heavenly pairing, with the berry's natural tang complementing the sweetness of the chocolate beautifully. In these soft, fluffy muffins, these two ingredients come together effortlessly, with a streusel toppings adding crunch, and a simple powdered sugar and milk glaze sweetening things up even further. Again, tossing the frozen raspberries in flour is recommended, to minimize their color bleed and prevent any unwanted sinkage.
Easy Raspberry Pie
Frozen raspberries are the star of the show in this wholesome, lattice-topped pie. For this recipe, the berries are mixed with sugar, cinnamon, vanilla extract, lemon juice, and cornstarch (which helps to thicken up the fruit mixture). Then, this fruity medley is spooned into a pastry-lined pie dish and topped with more pastry. After giving the lattice a quick brush with egg and sprinkling with sugar, the pie is ready to bake until golden and bubbling.
Recipe: Easy Raspberry Pie
Easy Mango Sorbet
Ultra refreshing and packed with tropical flavor, this mango sorbet couldn't be easier to make, requiring just three ingredients and five minutes of your time. Step one is adding frozen mango slices, granulated sugar and lime juice to a high-speed blender or food processor. Then, simply blitz everything up until nice and smooth, spread the mixture into a loaf tin, and pop it in the freezer until solid.
Recipe: Easy Mango Sorbet
Banana Blueberry Muffins
With mashed banana adding natural sweetness and moisture, these blueberry muffins boast that all-important fluffy texture, with pockets of juicy berries throughout. The batter comes together in less than five minutes, and a quick toss in flour will keep the frozen berries evenly suspended throughout the mixture. Perfect for breakfast on the go, or a mid-afternoon snack with a cup of tea, these simple muffins are certainly a crowd-pleaser.
Recipe: Banana Blueberry Muffins
Lemony Blueberry Cake
This cake has the perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess, thanks to that classic combo of lemon and blueberry. Both lemon juice and zest add citrusy boldness, whilst vanilla brings a hint of aromatic flavor, and buttermilk creates a beautifully tender crumb. When it comes to the frozen blueberries, these are stirred through the batter and scattered on top before baking, to ensure every bite of cake is packed with juicy berry goodness.
Recipe: Lemony Blueberry Cake
Strawberry Sorbet
A go-to treat for a hot summer's day, this vibrant sorbet is loaded with the goodness of frozen strawberries. First, the berries are blitzed up in a blender, then we add some fine sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice, and blend again until nice and smooth. Then, the mixture can be transferred to a loaf tin and frozen until solid. To serve, pile the sorbet into a waffle cone, or scoop it into a bowl and finish with your favorite toppings, such as chocolate sauce or a scattering of chopped nuts.
Recipe: Strawberry Sorbet
Raspberry Vanilla Sorbet
Another fantastically fruity creation, this tangy homemade sorbet features plump frozen raspberries. To make it, first whip up a basic simple syrup by warming sugar and water on the stovetop. Then, blitz the raspberries in a food processor, and pour in the syrup, along with some vanilla extract and a splash of vodka, before blending again. The vodka won't leave an overpowering alcoholic taste, but instead helps to create a velvety smooth texture once the mixture has been frozen.
Recipe: Raspberry Vanilla Sorbet
Fresh Summer Cherry Crisp
Cherries are a seasonal fruit, being widely available in their fresh form during the summer months, but often harder to track down at other times of the year. But, with the help of frozen cherries, you can create this glorious cherry crisp whenever you fancy. The sweet and buttery oat topping is the most perfect accompaniment to the juicy fruit. Just ensure that you defrost and drain any excess juice from the cherries before using them, so your dessert doesn't end up soggy.
Recipe: Fresh Summer Cherry Crisp
Easy Cherry Clafoutis
This fruit-packed French dessert has a rich, custardy texture, similar to that of a flan. And, making it is far easier than you might think. To prep your frozen cherries, make sure to thaw and drain them first. The fruit is then spread into the base of a round oven dish, and the creamy vanilla-flavored batter poured on top. Bake until nicely browned on top, and serve with a dusting of powdered sugar for an elegant finish.
Recipe: Easy Cherry Clafoutis
Easy Peach Crisp
Craving the sunny sweetness of peaches outside of peach season? That's no problem! Reach for frozen peaches, and you can make this drool-worthy bake at any time of the year. Here, the peach slices get a quick toss with brown sugar and vanilla extract. Then, once they've been arranged at the bottom of a baking dish, the crunchy, buttery topping is spooned on top. This features pecans for added nutty flavor and oats for a heartier texture, with cinnamon adding a touch of spice. Bake until golden and bubbling, and dig in!
Recipe: Easy Peach Crisp
Blackberry Hazelnut Tea Cakes
These beautifully presented little cakes are the most deliciously elegant way to put frozen blackberries to good use. The cakes themselves feature hazelnut meal, which gives them an incredibly soft, moist texture and heaps of nutty richness. We also throw in lemon zest for some complementary zing. But it's in the vivid purple glaze where frozen blackberries shine. They're mashed up and mixed with a simple combination of powdered sugar and lemon juice to create a wonderfully sweet and sticky mixture that's spooned all over the tender tea cakes.
Recipe: Blackberry Hazelnut Tea Cakes
DIY Watermelon Pineapple Swirl Dole Whip
Disney's famous Dole Whip can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home with this equally tasty DIY version. The recipe features both frozen watermelon and pineapple chunks, which get blended up separately with ice cream, fruit juice, sugar, and lemon juice. After the two fruit mixtures have been spooned into piping bags and popped in the freezer for 30 minutes or so, pipe them into serving bowls for a fun, two-tone, double-flavor effect.
Blueberry Pie
Featuring just six ingredients, this seriously fruity pie only takes 10 minutes to prep, and there's no need to spend time creating an intricate lattice topping here. Instead, we leave this pie open-topped, which really maximises that fruit to pastry ratio, and gives it a brilliantly rustic look. For the base, just grab a store-bought pie crust. Mix the frozen blueberries with sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, and cinnamon before adding them to the crust, and bake to sweet, bubbly perfection.
Recipe: Blueberry Pie
Zingy Raspberry Jam
Avid jam-makers will know that homemade always tastes best, and this sweet-tart raspberry jam is no exception. To achieve that thick, spreadable texture, we add pectin to the berries, along with sugar and a dash of lemon juice. Whilst the original recipe calls for fresh raspberries, subbing in thawed and drained frozen berries is no problem at all. And, leaving the seeds in the jam keeps things extra wholesome.
Recipe: Zingy Raspberry Jam
No-Bake Vegan Raspberry Matcha Bars
A plant-based foodie's dream, these gorgeous two-tone bars feature the earthy, aromatic taste of matcha and tangy brightness of raspberries, sitting atop a sweet and nutty base. And, there's no refined sugar in this recipe either, just Medjool dates, maple syrup, and of course those flavorful berries. The raspberry layer of the bars is made by heating the fruit with maple syrup until softened, then adding chia seeds to create a thick, jammy texture.
Best Mango Pudding
If you've got a bag of frozen mango lurking in the back of your freezer, we implore you to give this mouth-watering recipe a try. First, prep some powdered gelatin by mixing it with boiling water, sugar, and salt. Blitz your frozen mango pieces in a blender, then spoon the resulting puree into the bowl with the gelatin. Add coconut milk, stir well, and spoon into ramekins. After a few hours in the fridge, the pudding will be set firm and ready to top with lashings of whipped cream.
Recipe: Best Mango Pudding
Chocolate-Covered Cherry Ice Pops With Candied Hemp Seeds
Tart and creamy, with a satisfyingly crunchy coating, these cherry ice pops combine the pitted fruits with rich buttermilk, sugar, and zesty lemon. You can absolutely use frozen cherries here. After freezing, the vibrant purple treats are dipped in a rich layer of melted chocolate and coconut oil before being scattered over the game-changing topping of candied hemp seeds. Ice pops have never been so sophisticated!
Recipe: Chocolate-Covered Cherry Ice Pops With Candied Hemp Seeds
Easy Blackberry Pie
Fresh blackberries can sometimes be tricky to source, but with the convenience of frozen berries, you'll have no trouble whipping up this next fruity creation. Calling for a pre-rolled, frozen pie crust, this recipe will be ready for baking in under five minutes. The berries are combined with the classic fruit pie add-ins of cornstarch, sugar, lemon juice, and cinnamon, and then simply spooned into the crust. Once baked and cooled, this pie will taste incredible served with ice cream, whipped cream, or custard.
Recipe: Easy Blackberry Pie
Easy Pear and Blackberry Crumble
Next up, we're combining tart blackberries with sweet, delicate pears, in the form of this golden, buttery crumble. To keep things simple, opt for canned pear halves, which, after draining, can be combined with the frozen berries in the base of a baking dish. Sprinkle over some sugar, then cover everything with that delicious crumble topping (a mixture of butter, flour, oats, and sugar). As the crumble bakes, the fruit layer will become mouth-wateringly gooey, and the topping perfectly crisp.
Recipe: Easy Pear and Blackberry Crumble
Raspberry Rose Posset
These pretty pink delights have an undeniably sophisticated appearance, but the prep method is, in fact, wonderfully simple. Once you've defrosted some frozen raspberries, toss them in a food processor and blitz them into a puree, then strain this through a sieve to remove the seeds. Heat cream and sugar in a pan, before stirring in the raspberry puree and a dash of rose water. This irresistibly fruity, floral, and creamy mixture is then ready for spooning into glasses and chilling in the fridge.
Recipe: Raspberry Rose Posset
Pomegranate Cherry Cocoa Pie
Why use a plain old pie crust when you could have a chocolate pie crust? This combination of a rich cocoa-infused pastry and a sweet cherry and pomegranate filling is simply to die for. Thaw and drain your pitted cherries before combining them with the other filling ingredients to achieve that optimal juicy-but-not-soggy texture. The pomegranate flavor comes in the form of juice rather than seeds, and a dash of condensed milk gives the filling a unique creamy richness. Yum!
Recipe: Pomegranate Cherry Cocoa Pie
Watermelon Sorbet
Another frozen fruit that'll fit perfectly into a refreshing sorbet is watermelon. It adds a gorgeous coral pink color to the dessert, plus heaps of sweet, juicy flavor. In this recipe, we mix the cubed watermelon with frozen sliced bananas, blitzing the fruit up in a food processor with some lime juice, maple syrup, and a splash of water. Scoop the mixture into a loaf pan, freeze until solid, and enjoy with your favorite toppings. A few sprigs of fresh mint or a sprinkle of crushed cookies would work fantastically.
Recipe: Watermelon Sorbet
Honey Blackberry Sage Pie
Boasting a perfectly flaky, from-scratch pie crust that's infused with the woodsy sophistication of sage leaves, this elevated blackberry pie is the ultimate comforting dessert. The filling mixture, which can be made with fresh or frozen blackberries, calls for honey rather than the usual sugar, offering a slightly more complex flavor profile. There's also ground tapioca, which helps to bind and thicken the berry mixture, for a satisfying mouthfeel.
Recipe: Honey Blackberry Sage Pie
Easy 3-Ingredient Berry Cobbler
We love an easy box mix bake, and in this berry-forward recipe, we repurpose a classic yellow cake mix into a crumbly cobbler topping. Frozen mixed berries are the fruit of choice here, which are first spread into the base of a square baking pan. For the topping, melt the butter and combine it with the cake mix until crumbly. You can stir some of this through the berries and scatter the rest on top before baking for a tender, cakey texture throughout.
Recipe: Easy 3-Ingredient Berry Cobbler
Raspberry Coconut Cake
This fluffy loaf cake is bursting with tropical, sweet-tart flavor. Raspberry and coconut are the dynamic duo in this bake, and frozen berries will work beautifully. For the base of the batter, it's a simple mixture of butter, sugar, eggs, baking powder, and flour. Then, the desiccated coconut and frozen raspberries can be stirred through. Bake the mixture in a loaf tin until risen and golden on top, and you'll soon be enjoying a slice of tender, berry-stuffed deliciousness.
Recipe: Raspberry Coconut Cake
Easy Cherry Dump Cake
When you need a fast, hassle-free dessert, a dump cake is always a winner. There's minimal cleanup to worry about, with everything assembled in the baking dish itself. And, for this mouth-watering cherry dump cake, you'll only need four ingredients. The thawed and drained frozen cherries go in first. Next, we spoon cherry compote on top, before sprinkling over a box of white cake mix over the fruity base. Pour in melted butter, then bake in the oven until the top is a lovely shade of golden brown.
Recipe: Easy Cherry Dump Cake
