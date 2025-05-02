30 Dessert Recipes You Can Make With Frozen Fruit

Fresh fruit is the ultimate tool for adding sweetness and color to a homemade dessert. But, not all fruits are available, or in their prime, throughout the entire year. That's where frozen fruit can step in, serving as an equally delicious and nutritious replacement for its fresh counterpart. Typically, it can be stored in the freezer for up to a year, making it an incredibly convenient solution. With frozen fruit safely tucked away in your freezer, you'll be reducing your chances of food wastage, whilst ensuring you're always prepared to whip up your next sweet, fruity creation.

The great thing about frozen fruit is that it's generally harvested at peak ripeness, and frozen shortly after. This means it's often more flavorful and nutrient-rich than fresh fruit, with the freezing process locking in all of that goodness. Most large grocery stores will have a wide variety of frozen fruits on offer, from tangy berries and cherries to sunny mango and pineapple. Many also come with the added benefit of being pre-peeled and diced, so you'll save on prep time, too. And, there are endless ways to cook and bake with these vibrant frozen treats. Today, we've scoured through the archives to bring you some of our absolute favorite fruit-based recipes, all of which can be made with frozen versions. So, have a browse through, and prepare to be hit with some serious fruity cravings.