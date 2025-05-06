Butter Vs Beef Tallow: When And Why To Use Each Ingredient

There's a saying that "everything old is new again," and that's certainly true in the food world. We're constantly re-discovering things that were familiar to our grandparents or our ancestors and running with them (think of the pandemic, for example, when everyone suddenly had a sourdough starter). A current example is beef tallow, which is suddenly a hot commodity on social media.

There are a couple of reasons for this. The keto and paleo enthusiasts have always been onside with meat-derived fats, and more recently the criticism of seed oils gave an extra push to people who are "animal-fat curious" (for the record, the criticisms of seed oils aren't well supported by science).

As a trained chef and former restaurateur, I appreciate the added dimensions the right fat can bring to a dish, and I've rendered lard, tallow, and duck fat for my own use (I have a mason jar of tallow in my fridge right now, in fact). Some go so far as to say that tallow is better than butter. I think they're both great when used appropriately; some foods shouldn't use beef tallow at all, while others are slam-dunks. Let's dig in.