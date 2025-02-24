5 Pro Tips You Must Follow For Perfect Fried Oysters
Fried oysters are not only a Southern delicacy but a great way to treat your friends and family to an impressive starter at your next big gathering. But while they may be surprisingly easy to pull off, they're even easier to mess up.
To help you avoid that, we consulted an expert on the subject, renowned New Orleans chef David Rose. He's a cookbook author, Food Network/TV personality, and recently helped host New Orleans Longest Tailgate, a first-of-its-kind tailgating experience with Smirnoff, the Official Vodka of the NFL. There's no one better to ask about entertaining comfort food.
According to Rose, if you make sure not to overcook your oysters or improperly bread them, then you (and your fried oysters) are golden. However, you still need a little know-how to avoid these two pitfalls. Read on for chef Rose's five tips to keep in mind when you venture out into the world of home-fried oyster appetizers.
Fresh oysters are the key to success
Your fry result is only as good as your base ingredient, that's why David Rose recommends you use fresh oysters. Note: Frying up a serving of canned oysters can work in a pinch, but nothing beats the sweet and briny flavor of oysters fresh from the sea ... or your local fishmonger. If you've never had to shop for fresh oysters before, Rose has you covered. According to the chef, "When choosing oysters, make sure the oyster shell is closed. If their shell is open, tap it lightly to see if the shell closes. If it does close, it means the oyster is alive. If the shell doesn't close, that means the oyster is dead and toss it."
Another way to tell whether you have good oysters is to evaluate their smell and texture. If the oyster smells bad, that's another reason to toss it. A slimy or milky texture is another sign that something's off. Sometimes the oysters are pre-shucked, so you can't do the tap test. If this is the case, look out for a brownish color or whether the liquid in the half-shell is cloudy (or milky as we mentioned), another indicator that you'll want to avoid the effort of breading and frying that oyster. Rose also recommends going to a well-respected fish market to get your oysters, to take out a little bit of the guesswork.
Don't forget your binder
Yes, oysters come from the sea and are notorious for their mucus-like texture. But just because they come from water and have a moist outer coating does not mean your breading will make it through the frying process. Even with oysters, David Rose points out that you always want to have a binder to help the crispy, crunchy coating stick to whatever you're frying. Chef Rose also shared his three-step foolproof breading process with us: "1.) Dredge oysters in seasoned Flour with [salt and pepper], your favorite seasonings, and/or Cajun seasoning. 2.) Coat oysters in egg or buttermilk. 3.) Toss and cover oysters all over with Seasoned flour/breadcrumbs/or seasoned cornmeal."
When it comes to binders, nothing tops beaten eggs; after your egg wash is exposed to heat, the proteins within create a semi-solid adhesive that ensures your breading forms a seal on, and around, the oyster. Buttermilk is another popular binder, especially in Southern fried dishes, because its acidic qualities help pluck flavor from your oysters — though eggs are more effective. If you're looking for a dairy and egg-free binding option, we suggest trying aquafaba (aka the liquid you find in canned chickpeas).
Spring for a new batch of frying oil
Reusing frying oil has long been a feature of sustainable kitchens. However, neglecting to filter and store it correctly can negatively impact future dishes. According to David Rose, you should "always use fresh frying oil, because old frying oil can potentially have a burnt, and off-tasting flavor. Which isn't very appetizing." If you don't fry foods often, we suggest you double-check your vegetable oil to make sure it hasn't gone bad. Examine the color (you don't want it to look darker than usual), and take a good whiff before using it. Discoloration and a rancid smell are both signs that it's time to toss your oil.
On the oyster front, chef Rose recommends you keep the (already breaded) oysters chilled in the refrigerator until your frying oil has hit a temperature of 375 degrees Fahrenheit. As soon as your frying oil hits the temperature, pull your oysters from the fridge and drop them right in. Once you're done with the oil, let it cool completely before disposing of it. (Here are 12 different ways to get rid of used cooking oil.)
Keep a close eye on the fry
Unlike the ease of set-it-and-forget-it baked dishes, frying anything — especially small, delicate oysters — requires your full attention. No, scrolling social media as you cook because time is of the essence. According to chef David Rose, "The key to getting the best texture is getting a proper fry on the oyster. Fry the oysters very quickly ... one minute and 30 seconds to two minutes tops. Once they're golden brown and start to float, take them out of the oil."
Like with most proteins, if you overcook your oysters, you'll end up with a tough, rubbery mess under all that breading. It's understandable why this happens, these guys cook really fast, but there are a few things you can do to make sure you don't accidentally let this happen. First off, it's important that you not only set a timer but also monitor the oysters closely after they go in the oil — remember: you're looking for a golden brown and for them to float to the surface. We also recommend that you set out plates covered with paper towels (and extra's already pulled off the roll on the side) to absorb extra oil and any final seasonings you'd like to sprinkle on top of the still-glistening breading.
Season once, then season again
We are big advocates of seasoning your breading for fried food. Adding a little bit of salt and pepper is an easy way to get extra flavor into your dishes. If you're really looking to elevate your breading, ranch dressing mix is a stellar option. It would add a tangy twist to your breading and provide a nice balance to the brininess of your oysters. When it comes to the best method to infuse flavor, David Rose says, "Season the flour lightly with your favorite Cajun seasoning for a flavor bomb, and lightly season again fresh out of the frying oil. Using seasoned cornmeal, seasoned breadcrumbs or Panko breadcrumbs delivers amazing texture and crunch!"
Because oysters are so mild in flavor, and unseasoned breading can mute that even further, seasoning twice — during breading and post-frying — will ensure that every golden-fried oyster is packed with flavor. Fresh oysters are typically paired with vinegar, lemon, and/or hot sauce, so we highly suggest whipping up a homemade remoulade as a dipping sauce to replicate some of these delicious pairings.