Take Your Breading To A New Level With Ranch Dressing Mix
Texture may be the central reason for coating food in bread crumbs or batter. The reality, however, is that breading should be responsible for more than adding a pleasant crunch to baked and fried foods. A truly stellar breading should impart flavor, which is why seasoning bread crumbs, panko, beer batter, crushed crackers, and the like is essential. Of the many herbs and spices that are up to the task, nothing heightens complexity like a sprinkle of ranch seasoning.
Although ranch dressing is typically used to dunk and dip breaded items, dried ranch seasoning can be a gustatory game-changer when incorporated into otherwise bland and boring breading. In addition to elevating flavors by infusing nuances of grassy herbiness and notes of sour tang, the powder also adds a dimension of umami as well as a subtle decadence to the breading thanks to its buttermilk base. Plus, since it contains a medley of herbs, it's able to contribute pops of color, increasing visual appeal.
The good news is that ranch-ifying basic bread crumbs (or any kind of coating!) is easy. Simply stir a packet (1 ounce) of store-bought dried ranch dressing into a cup of your base breading. Alternatively, you can even concoct your own ranch powder using a few pantry staples. It's as straightforward as whisking buttermilk powder with salt, a spoonful of onion and garlic powder, and dried herbs like parsley, chives, and dill — then, just mix with bread crumbs or stir into an airy batter.
What to remember when using ranch-flavored breading
A serving of powdered ranch dressing will definitely dial up flavor. Of course, that's not to say that you can't customize the breading further. Anything from a sprinkle of smoked paprika to a dash of mushroom powder or cracked black pepper are all capable of adding extra oomph to the spice blend. If you happen to be working with bread crumbs, toasting them before combining with powdered ranch is also a great way to add another layer of rich, caramelized depth.
Seeking even more ranch intensity? Try incorporating a spoonful of the herby powder into flour prior to dredging items in ranch-laced batter. Otherwise, sprinkle some ranch mix directly into an egg-based binder — really devout ranch fans might even want to dredge in ranch sauce — before coating goodies in bread crumbs. The question is, are certain foods better suited for breading that's been revamped with ranch?
Don't get us wrong, ranch can enhance schnitzel, crispy chicken cutlets, fried fish, and then some. But, the breading has plenty of other uses. For instance, zesty ranch bread crumbs can be a unique binder for meatballs or a base for dumplings, whereas ranch-flavored panko could make a tasty and aesthetic garnish over the top of casseroles and bowls of pasta. A ranch-laced beer batter could even be transformed into savory fritters. No matter its use, its clear to see that ranch seasoning and breading were made for one another.