Take Your Breading To A New Level With Ranch Dressing Mix

Texture may be the central reason for coating food in bread crumbs or batter. The reality, however, is that breading should be responsible for more than adding a pleasant crunch to baked and fried foods. A truly stellar breading should impart flavor, which is why seasoning bread crumbs, panko, beer batter, crushed crackers, and the like is essential. Of the many herbs and spices that are up to the task, nothing heightens complexity like a sprinkle of ranch seasoning.

Although ranch dressing is typically used to dunk and dip breaded items, dried ranch seasoning can be a gustatory game-changer when incorporated into otherwise bland and boring breading. In addition to elevating flavors by infusing nuances of grassy herbiness and notes of sour tang, the powder also adds a dimension of umami as well as a subtle decadence to the breading thanks to its buttermilk base. Plus, since it contains a medley of herbs, it's able to contribute pops of color, increasing visual appeal.

The good news is that ranch-ifying basic bread crumbs (or any kind of coating!) is easy. Simply stir a packet (1 ounce) of store-bought dried ranch dressing into a cup of your base breading. Alternatively, you can even concoct your own ranch powder using a few pantry staples. It's as straightforward as whisking buttermilk powder with salt, a spoonful of onion and garlic powder, and dried herbs like parsley, chives, and dill — then, just mix with bread crumbs or stir into an airy batter.