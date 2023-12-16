Deep Fry Canned Oysters For A Quick, No-Frills Side Dish

A great side dish should be easy to make, and delicious to eat. Fried canned oysters strike the perfect balance of these requirements. The recent tinned fish fad taking over social media has led to new, creative ways to use this ready-made ingredient. You can transform canned oysters with a simple deep fry. This creates addictive, salty bites perfect to serve with your next meal. Making this dish is simple, all you need is a neutral frying oil, a can of oysters, flour, seasonings of choice, two eggs, and bread crumbs. Start by heating your oil in a large pot. Once your oil reaches 375 degrees it's good to start frying.

To prepare your oysters for frying, start by draining the can and patting your oysters dry. You will then use a dry, wet, dry battering approach for a crunchy, light breading. Start by lightly coating your oysters in seasoned flour, then dip into your egg wash, then coat in your seasoned breadcrumb mixture. Once your oysters are breaded you're good to start frying. Canned oysters typically come pre-cooked, so you don't have to worry about ensuring your oysters are cooked all the way through. Instead, you'll know your oysters are done when they have a golden brown color, this will take two to three minutes. After frying, let your oysters drain excess oil on a paper towel, top them with salt, and you're ready to enjoy.