Try Beef Tallow As Your Seasoning Binder And Taste The Magic

Making beef tallow at home is a relatively easy process. First, you'll need some fat trimmed from a fatty cut of beef, like brisket. Whether you trim your own brisket or have a butcher trim it for you, never throw away brisket fat, which is ideal for tallow. Add the fat to a stockpot and simmer it slowly. You want to avoid the fat from burning, which will affect the tallow's flavor, so make sure to keep the heat source low. Once the fat has been rendered as a liquid, remove and discard the large pieces, and strain the tallow twice through a cheesecloth-lined strainer.

The absolute best method to store tallow will keep it in liquid form, which will be much easier to spoon or ladle out. Pour it into a Mason jar or other glass container, and don't be tempted to refrigerate it, as the tallow will harden and be difficult to use when you need it.

As a seasoning binder, tallow can't be beaten when you're smoking brisket, schmearing it over your roast chicken to enhance flavor, or tossing it with Brussels sprouts before roasting. Its absolute best use is as a replacement for oil or butter when making roast potatoes or cornbread. However, you decide to use beef tallow, it's sure to work some flavor magic on any food you prepare.