Utilize Tallow When Smoking Brisket For The Juiciest Meat

When it comes to barbecue hierarchy, you simply can't top a smoked brisket. Though baby back ribs and pulled pork may try to unseat brisket from its number one ranking, the king of barbecued meats has a bark just as good as its bite, and its succulent texture permanently cements its status. Achieving the perfect brisket is no easy feat. It takes patience, seasoning, and a little faith to reach the peak of backyard grilling success. Though debates range from whether your brisket should ever be sauced to the best way to wrap for a crispy bark, one thing we can all agree on is that a good brisket has to be moist. Whether you're stepping up to the smoker for the first time or you're a seasoned pro, using tallow when smoking brisket will help give you the juiciest meat.

Tallow, sometimes referred to as liquid gold, is the fat that renders off of beef while cooking. You can make tallow at home, but it's also widely available at most grocery stores. When smoking barbecue, the lower cooking temperature allows more fat to render out of your meat. For larger cuts, like brisket, the fat loss is two-fold because much of the excess fat should also be trimmed prior to cooking. Too much fat is unpleasant to bite into, but retaining some is beneficial for rich and juicy results — even if much of that fat is added toward the end of cooking.