The Trimming Tip To Keep In Mind For The Best Tasting Beef Brisket

If you've tasted beef brisket you know how juicy, flavorful, and tender it can be, but if you've never cooked it yourself you might not know just how unlikely those results are given the piece of meat we're working with. It takes a practiced hand to turn the cow's dense pectoral muscles into something worthy of showcasing to friends and family. The secret is found in the tiny details like knowing how to properly salt and pepper your brisket before cooking and keeping the meat hovering in a razor-thin temperature range to avoid drying it out. An overlooked part of the process is properly trimming the brisket.

If you buy your brisket from a local butcher, there's a good chance that the professionals behind the counter will have already done this step for you, but that's not always the case. You'll know they haven't trimmed the brisket if there's still a hefty layer of fat coating the outside known as the fat cap. Remember that the brisket is a densely muscular area which means that, apart from the fat cap, the brisket is quite lean. That said, there's often too much fat in the fat cap to keep it whole. We need to trim it down without removing all of the flavorful fat. Balance is key here. How you plan to cook the brisket determines how much fat you remove, with braised brisket needing less fat than smoked brisket, for example.