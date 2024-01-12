Why You Should Avoid Grilling Brisket

Brisket is the poster child of American barbecue culture. When done right, brisket can be succulently tender and full of big beef flavor. You may be surprised to learn, then, that brisket is one of the toughest cuts of the cow — sitting right at the front pectoral muscles. Because of this, brisket is best cooked low and slow which most people do either in a smoker or by braising the brisket. For those of us who don't have a full outdoor kitchen, a smoker may not be an option. We cook other delicious meats on the grill, shouldn't that work just as well? Unfortunately, not really.

For anyone who's cooked brisket before, you probably know how easy it is to ruin it. Apply too much heat and the muscle fibers will tighten up into a dense block that you'll be chewing for days instead of the soft strips that melt in your mouth. A grill is designed to apply high heat to whatever you're cooking, the exact opposite of what you need to get the desired result from brisket. Some people can jerry-rig their grills to work like a smoker, with varying degrees of success, but if you are considering using your grill the same way you would cook a hamburger you're going to end up with a tough piece of meat.