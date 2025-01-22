10 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking With Beef Tallow

Beef tallow is having a moment, and honestly, it's about time. This golden fat, rendered from beef suet, has been a kitchen staple for centuries, beloved for its versatility, rich flavor, and ability to withstand the heat — literally. Before butter or vegetable oil dominated the scene, tallow was (and in some restaurants, still is) the go-to cooking fat, giving everything from perfectly crispy fries to flaky pie crusts their mouthwatering edge. If you've ever wondered why fast food fries in the '80s tasted better, spoiler: Beef tallow was the secret.

Advertisement

As a professional chef turned food writer, I've spent years working with all kinds of fats — from schmaltz to lard to olive oil — and let me tell you, tallow is the unsung hero of the rendered fat world. Its rich flavor and high smoke point make it an absolute game-changer in the kitchen, but mastering it takes more than just slapping it into a pan. A few simple mistakes can quickly turn your culinary goldmine into a greasy nightmare.

Whether you're trying to save some scraps from a fatty steak, frying up the crispiest potatoes, roasting vegetables to perfection, or searing a steak that would make a steakhouse jealous, knowing how to work with beef tallow is a must for any serious cook. So grab a spoon, a jar of tallow, and a little know-how because we're diving into the most common mistakes you'll want to avoid to achieve restaurant-quality results every time.

Advertisement