The Absolute Best Store-Bought Seasoning To Transform Your Popcorn
One of the most comforting snacks and most iconic aromas of all time, popcorn needs little more than salt to amplify its earthy, savory crunch. However, as popcorn's popularity continues to soar, creative culinary minds have sought to broaden the realm of possibilities for this humble and beloved snack. Now, popcorn seasonings abound, whether they're meant specifically for popcorn or not. We tried and ranked 28 popular popcorn seasonings to give you an idea on the best brands and flavors to transform your next batch of popcorn. According to our taste testers, the absolute best store-bought seasoning is Watkins white cheddar organic popcorn seasoning.
Watkins white cheddar seasoning is a much more complex seasoning than shaker-style grated parmesan cheese, another seasoning option on our list. Not only do you get a sharp and salty cheese flavor, but you also get complementary tasting notes like garlic and onion powder, not to mention a sweet finish from powdered sugar. As an organic product, Watkins white cheddar seasoning comes from responsibly sourced and healthy ingredients that you can feel good about sprinkling over your popcorn. The best time to season popcorn is straight out of the pot or microwavable bag, as the hot oily or buttery film will act as an adhesive that binds flavor to each kernel.
More flavors and seasoning tips
Watkins white cheddar seasoning wins our vote for the best flavor, but it's one of many delicious options offered by the same brand and by others. Another Watkins seasoning flavor that ranked well on our list was its organic ranch seasoning. That said, Blackstone parmesan ranch seasoning won second place and blends the zesty, herbal taste of ranch with nutty, salty parmesan cheese. If you're looking for a sweet, spicy seasoning, we enjoyed this pineapple sriracha seasoning from Blackstone and Frank's RedHot buffalo ranch for a tangy and spicy profile.
There's also no reason why you couldn't double up on seasonings for even more depth of flavor. If you want the ultimate savory experience, you can mix Watkins white cheddar seasoning with bacon salt seasoning. If you choose a way to pop popcorn that doesn't involve oil or butter, you can combine a liquid seasoning and a powdered seasoning to ensure it sticks. One of the tips for making the best popcorn that we recommend is to add soy sauce for an umami-rich salt swap. You can also use soy sauce to bind your powdered seasoning of choice to air popped popcorn. Another tasty combo that'll put a Mexican twist on popcorn is a drizzle of salsa Valentina and a sprinkling of cheesy, zesty elote seasoning. If you'd rather not combine seasonings, you can always divide a batch of popped popcorn into portions for a variety pack of different popcorn flavors.