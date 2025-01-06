The Absolute Best Store-Bought Seasoning To Transform Your Popcorn

One of the most comforting snacks and most iconic aromas of all time, popcorn needs little more than salt to amplify its earthy, savory crunch. However, as popcorn's popularity continues to soar, creative culinary minds have sought to broaden the realm of possibilities for this humble and beloved snack. Now, popcorn seasonings abound, whether they're meant specifically for popcorn or not. We tried and ranked 28 popular popcorn seasonings to give you an idea on the best brands and flavors to transform your next batch of popcorn. According to our taste testers, the absolute best store-bought seasoning is Watkins white cheddar organic popcorn seasoning.

Watkins white cheddar seasoning is a much more complex seasoning than shaker-style grated parmesan cheese, another seasoning option on our list. Not only do you get a sharp and salty cheese flavor, but you also get complementary tasting notes like garlic and onion powder, not to mention a sweet finish from powdered sugar. As an organic product, Watkins white cheddar seasoning comes from responsibly sourced and healthy ingredients that you can feel good about sprinkling over your popcorn. The best time to season popcorn is straight out of the pot or microwavable bag, as the hot oily or buttery film will act as an adhesive that binds flavor to each kernel.