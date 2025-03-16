12 Absolute Best BBQ Sauces For Chicken

Sunday afternoon barbecues across the United States are one of our country's most beloved traditions, bringing friends, family, and neighborhoods together to enjoy smoky, slow-cooked meats. From one ocean to the other, the variety of styles of American barbecue delivers distinct, definitive, and delicious cuts of meats from Santa Maria-style tri-tip in California to low and slow smoked brisket in Texas and pulled pork sandwiches dressed in tangy, mustardy barbecue sauce in the Carolinas. Meat preferences across the country often lean towards ribs, pork, or beef. Still, chicken frequently ends up in the smoker box or on the grill at a barbecue, typically receiving a thick coating of barbecue sauce at the end of cooking.

The region often defines the type of sauce that dresses the chicken. In Alabama, white barbecue sauce elevates the flavor of smoked chicken, while in Kansas City, thick molasses, brown sugar, and tomato-based sauce gives smoked chicken a sticky, sweet glaze. And in Memphis, sweet honey gold sauce coats its chicken wings. While the flavor of many barbecue sauces will pair universally with any type of meat, some fare particularly well with chicken, including the dozen in this listing. As a smoked and grilled meat fan and barbecue chicken lover, I taste-tested each with various cuts, finding the best barbecue sauce for chicken. All options are conveniently available on Amazon.