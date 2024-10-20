Give Barbecue Sauce A Korean Twist With One Powerhouse Ingredient

Korean barbecue is an unparalleled culinary experience. Although it has royal origins, today you can enjoy it at home by whipping up a combination of savory, sweet, spicy, and vinegary dishes. And yet, if you're looking for a different way to enjoy some of these flavors in barbecue, you can also give your American-style sauces a Korean twist by adding kimchi.

There are all different kinds of kimchi you can go for here, as this term refers to a classic Korean side made from fermented veggies. But for the purposes of jazzing up your barbecue sauce, opt for baechu kimchi, which uses napa cabbage and is the most common variety in the U.S. Aside from the main ingredient, it's made with salt, Korean radishes, Korean fish sauce, garlic, ginger, scallions, and gochugaru (aka Korean chili powder), although there may be other additions as well. This means that when you incorporate it into your barbecue sauce, you'll get plenty of umami, tangy, and spicy flavors. On its own, barbecue sauce is already full of sweetness (often thanks to ketchup and brown sugar inclusions), so this condiment is ideal for providing contrast and flavor notes that pop.