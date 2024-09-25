Your Skillet Is The Secret To Even Saucier Barbecue Chicken

For skillet barbecue chicken, we strongly recommend boneless chicken thighs. With or without the skin, it's incredibly difficult to overcook chicken thighs compared to chicken breasts, and it's resultantly easy to achieve a strong sear without resulting in a tough piece of meat. Remember to salt your chicken at least a few hours before cooking, and be sure to pat the chicken dry to encourage browning once it hits the hot skillet.

Preheat your skillet to medium-high before adding fat — preferably vegetable oil with a high smoke point. Once the oil is heated, sear your chicken for about 5 minutes on each side. As always, your internal thermometer is your best friend: Continue cooking until the internal temperature of your chicken reaches at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

During this part of the cooking stage, add your sauce, whether it be a classic sweet and tangy recipe or a Thai chili-spiked twist on barbecue sauce. You'll notice the sauce thickening, caramelizing, and browning in areas as it heats in the pan and melds to the chicken. Feel free to add generous amounts of sauce, yielding a combination of saucy, sticky, and crispy bits.

That all said, cooking with cast iron requires a bit more arm strength. But let's be real: It's well worth it.