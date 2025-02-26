13 Dips Alex Guarnaschelli Would Serve At A Party (And What To Scoop Them With)

The best part of any party isn't the company or the occasion, or even the beverages — it's the food. And there's no party food as quintessential as chips and dip. This light, snacking fare is easy to eat as you're mingling with people, and with the sheer number of dips out there, you will have no shortage of inspiration for what spread to whip up for your next gathering. But while you may have your dip down pat, it may be harder to pinpoint the other (and equally as important) half of the equation: the dipper.

Ideally, you'll want a chip (or another type of scooper snack, like crackers, pretzels, and so on) that complements the flavors in your dip and is sturdy enough to support it on the way from the bowl to your plate (or your awaiting mouth). Lucky for you, you won't have to go on too many first dates to find your dip's perfect match. Instead, you can rely on the suggestions and insight of television host and cooking show judge Alex Guarnaschelli. We asked Guarnaschelli about how she would pair these dips with chips (and other snacky foods) to give you some guidance for your next light bites spread, football tailgate, and everything in between.