13 Bulk Food Storage Ideas For The Costco Shopper

Everyone is guilty of jam-packing their freezer with foods that will never see the light of day again. Half-used bags of frozen peas, forgotten leftovers, a fourth of an ice cream cake from some child's birthday ... the list goes on and on. Who can keep track of it all with today's demands? Organize your freezer and optimize the space so food won't go to waste. Doing so will also help you store bulk items easily.

The first thing you need to do is throw out anything that has expired. Secondly, you need to reserve a flat bag-sized space in the freezer. Next, whenever you need to freeze a liquid like the bulk chili from Costco or half of a massive jar of apple sauce, do so in freezer baggies or vacuum seal packs. Mark the bags with the date they were frozen, the name of the food, and the ingredients to track allergens (no, you won't remember what's in that soup three months from now).

Lay these in your flat space and allow them to freeze. Once frozen, stand them up and line them up. This will save space in your freezer and prevent them from sliding into a jumbled pile. The bookshelf-style freezer organization makes for easy grabbing — nothing will be forgotten, and you can line them up according to their expiration date. Another hack to help you find your freezer staples is using plastic file holders for those frozen flat baggies. If you can organize a desk, you can organize a freezer.

