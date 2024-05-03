The Sneaky Spot To Store Canned Goods And Free Up Kitchen Cabinet Space

Short on cabinet space? Free up some square footage by storing your canned goods in deep drawers instead of stacking them inside kitchen cupboards. This sneaky spot is easy to access, deep enough to accommodate larger-sized cans, and sturdy enough to support the weight of canned pantry staples like tomatoes and tuna fish.

Deep kitchen drawers are ideal for storing pots and pans because you can pull them out to access cookware easily; everything is on show at once and smaller items aren't hidden behind taller ones. This feature also makes them a convenient solution for storing canned goods in accessible rows that are easy to grab and bear zero risk of toppling over.

The key to storing your cans in deep drawers is to label them before putting them away. Simply use a permanent marker to write the contents of each tin on the lid and place them in the drawer in an upright fashion so the label is visible. The drawers' height will easily accommodate the cans and you can arrange them in neat rows across the base to make the most of the space. Better yet, because you've named the top of each can and won't need to see the original label wrapped around its circumference, you can pack them tightly together by type. Creating a designated spot for your permanent marker inside the drawer will make it easier to label your cans before storing them.