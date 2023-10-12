The Type Of Food You Should Ideally Store On The Top Shelf Of Your Fridge

In addition to keeping your refrigerator at the correct temperature, properly storing your food and drink items inside can help keep things fresher and safe for consumption for longer. The shelves and storage compartments inside your fridge aren't just for aesthetics. Positioning the contents of your grocery bags strategically on each shelf can impact the cleanliness of your kitchen and protect you from illness.

Stock the very top shelf with food items that can be eaten as is. pre-prepared foods like deli meats and leftovers from last night's dinner should be placed on the topmost shelf of your fridge. Not only does this keep these foods away from bacteria that might be hiding out on the raw products elsewhere in your fridge, but it also keeps them within easy reach for when hunger pangs strike. Think of having more delicate produce, peeled carrot sticks, and bowls of fruit conveniently situated at the ready as soon as you open the refrigerator door.