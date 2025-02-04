15 Drinks To Make For Your Valentine's Day Celebration

Valentine's Day is a special holiday that revolves around love, and for many people, it's a day reserved for that special someone. Since Valentine's Day is couple-oriented by nature, many ponder about what gifts to buy, what meals to plan, or what special experience to reserve for their sweetheart. Of course, there's also the question of what drinks to enjoy; red wine or Champagne may seem like natural options, but for those who want to get a little more creative with Valentine's beverages, you've come to the right place.

We've compiled our absolute best Valentine's Day cocktails, perfect for those couples who are planning on staying in as opposed to braving the reservation game at a romantic restaurant. Some of the cocktails on this list absolutely scream Valentine's Day and are specifically geared toward the holiday, whereas others offer a more broadly romantic interpretation, perhaps boasting shades of brooding red or bright pink that are so ubiquitous with the holiday. Regardless of whether the cocktails are boldly or broadly on theme with Valentine's Day, they're all great cocktails to make for two lovebirds (no large batches here).