15 Drinks To Make For Your Valentine's Day Celebration
Valentine's Day is a special holiday that revolves around love, and for many people, it's a day reserved for that special someone. Since Valentine's Day is couple-oriented by nature, many ponder about what gifts to buy, what meals to plan, or what special experience to reserve for their sweetheart. Of course, there's also the question of what drinks to enjoy; red wine or Champagne may seem like natural options, but for those who want to get a little more creative with Valentine's beverages, you've come to the right place.
We've compiled our absolute best Valentine's Day cocktails, perfect for those couples who are planning on staying in as opposed to braving the reservation game at a romantic restaurant. Some of the cocktails on this list absolutely scream Valentine's Day and are specifically geared toward the holiday, whereas others offer a more broadly romantic interpretation, perhaps boasting shades of brooding red or bright pink that are so ubiquitous with the holiday. Regardless of whether the cocktails are boldly or broadly on theme with Valentine's Day, they're all great cocktails to make for two lovebirds (no large batches here).
Valentine's Day Floradora Cocktail
There's no better drink to kick off this list than this beautifully pink, floral, fizzy, and simply sweet Valentine's Day Floradora cocktail. The vibrant pink hue is so incredibly appropriate for the holiday, though it's also subtle enough to feel lovely and romantic without being tacky or overboard on Valentine's topic.
As one might assume, this cocktail boasts a fruity and floral flavor profile, something that fits the Valentine's theme but also feels appropriate to generally represent springtime. Raspberry gin provides the fruity part of the cocktail, while rose water adds that floral undertone. A bit of lime juice helps provide a pop of bright acidity, and the whole cocktail is topped off with bubbly ginger ale, which also provides just the right hint of sweetness. If you really want to go all-in with the floral theme, don't forget to add dried rose petals (and a skewered raspberry while you're at it).
Blood Orange and Pomegranate Margarita Cocktail
If you want to wow your partner on Valentine's Day but you don't want to be too on the nose with the cocktail, this blood orange and pomegranate margarita is the perfect compromise. The beautifully vibrant shades of both blood orange and pomegranate fit the Valentine's theme wonderfully, but the drink as a whole isn't inherently tied to the holiday. Who knows, once you try this margarita recipe for your V-Day celebration, you just might want to keep it in your back pocket for other date nights, too.
Of course, there's more going on here than just blood oranges and pomegranates. Another unique thing about this cocktail is the homemade cinnamon syrup that goes into it; not like Fireball cinnamon flavor, but actual cinnamon stick-infused simple syrup. Blood orange and pomegranate juice concentrate provide a base and beautiful color, while the cinnamon syrup adds sweetness and spice. Finally, tequila and triple sec as the classic margarita elements come into play. The combination is shaken with ice, and the cocktail is served over ice, preferably garnished with blood orange slices and pomegranate arils to complete this simple, Valentine's approved cocktail.
Botanical Blackberry Sage Margarita
Fresh blackberries have a deep, almost black color, but once you mash them, you'll get something with a more reddish-purple, burgundy hue. This beautiful color is simply perfect for a Valentine's Day cocktail, as it's easy to see in this botanical blackberry margarita recipe. A simple twist on a classic margarita, this recipe proves that it's so easy to give a classic cocktail a Valentine's twist — it only takes some vibrant-colored berries.
As for the botanical part of the cocktail, that comes in the form of sage, which is both muddled into the cocktail and used as a final garnish. The main flavor profiles here are the sweet and tart blackberries and tequila, though the sage does provide a lovely, herbaceous undertone that adds that complexity with very little extra effort. Beautifully sophisticated and very on-theme thanks to its color, this cocktail is perfect for margarita fans out there.
Dragon's Fire: A House of the Dragon Cocktail
Whether your love burns so brightly that it could be likened to a dragon's fire — or your sweetheart is a big fan of "Game of Thrones" or "House of the Dragon" — this themed cocktail is perfect for your Valentine's Day celebration. Designed as an homage to "House of the Dragon," there's quite a bit of overlap here that works in favor of Valentine's. Primarily the vibrant red hue, cherry flavor profile, and fiery theme.
Despite being such a seemingly intricate or high-end cocktail, this dragon's fire concoction is actually very simple to make, and serving it in goblets is purely optional. Bourbon is the liquor of choice here, though prosecco does provide some extra body and bubbles on top of that. The main flavor profile is cherry, which comes into play both thanks to the addition of maraschino cherry syrup (which also helps provide that distinctly red hue), and thanks to kirsch, which is a type of brandy made from cherries.
Next-Level Spicy Rosé
If you and your partner are the "rosé all day" kind of couple, then this next-level spicy rosé recipe adds just the right twist to a classic drink. The base of the drink couldn't be simpler — use whatever brand of rosé you like best — but the fun comes with the addition of Fresno chile slices.
For those who are unfamiliar with chile peppers and how spicy they are, Fresnos fall between 2,500 to 10,000 Scoville units, meaning that they pack some heat but aren't too spicy (for context, the popular jalapeño has a Scoville score between 6,000 and 11,000). Pink peppercorns also add a distinct spice to the drink, while orange slices add a little pop of citrus to help balance out all of the flavors. The good news is that you don't need to wait hours to infuse the rosé with spice; simply combine all ingredients, let them mingle for about five minutes, then you're good to get sipping.
Pomegranate Gin Fizz Holiday Cocktail
It's true that the holiday part of this recipe is more geared towards Christmas, but there's nothing about this pomegranate gin fizz cocktail that doesn't translate wonderfully to a Valentine's Day theme. The combination of the nuanced pomegranate flavor profile, the deep red hue, and the fizzy nature of this drink results in a simply sweet sipper, and we'd say that's about as on-par with Valentine's Day as it can get.
You'll need both fresh pomegranates and pomegranate molasses to make the magic of this cocktail happen, along with gin because this is a gin fizz, after all. Where does the fizz come in, you may ask? Well, that part is thanks to the addition of prosecco, which adds just the right bubbly flair to keep this cocktail light and fun.
Long-Stem Rose Valentine's Day Cocktail
Much like the other Valentine's Day-specific cocktail on this list, this long-stem rose Valentine's Day cocktail makes good use of floral flavors to capture the essence of the holiday. This cocktail also incorporates rose water, paired with gin and Chambord — a raspberry liqueur — for a floral, earthy, and slightly sweet sip with a subtle pink hue.
If you want to enjoy the floral flavor of this cocktail but don't want it to overwhelm your palate, you can simply rinse your cocktail glasses with rose water and dump it before mixing the drink. Final garnishes can include a sprig of a delicate baby's breath to stay on the flower theme, a fresh raspberry to tie into the Chambord flavor profile, or a mint sprig for an extra burst of herbaceous freshness.
Refreshing Red Sangria
For those who aren't quite looking for a cocktail but want something a little more exciting than just plain wine, this refreshing red sangria recipe is the perfect compromise. Combining red wine — for sangria, you generally want to opt for dry wine — fruit, a little bit of sugar, and Grand Marnier, this sangria is definitely more exciting than plain wine, plus that deep red hue is oh-so perfect for Valentine's Day.
Though a pitcher of sangria may seem like a bit much for two, keep in mind that this recipe ultimately only calls for one bottle of wine and a half cup of Grand Marnier. Orange juice helps add some fruitiness, and additions of fruit slices and ice help bulk up the drink, making it the perfect serving size for two.
Easy Dirty Martini
Sometimes the simplest cocktails end up being the biggest hits, and if you and your Valentine are classic cocktail kind of people, then these easy, dirty martinis might be perfect for your celebration. Despite being such a simple cocktail, many of us are solely used to ordering martinis at bars as opposed to making them at home, so having a staple recipe in your repertoire is ideal both for Valentine's Day and date nights in general.
This recipe calls for gin — feel free to swap this with vodka — dry vermouth, and olive brine to keep things nice and dirty. The cocktail is assembled in a mixing glass and is then strained into a chilled cocktail glass. It's really that easy, and while we do encourage you to include the olive garnish as that final classy touch, it's purely optional.
Refined Sex on the Beach Cocktail
There are some cocktails out there with pretty innocuous names, like a margarita or a mimosa. Then, at the other end of the spectrum, there are those with rather provocative names, with sex on the beach perhaps being the edgiest of them all. Despite the cheeky name, this cocktail isn't all that wild in terms of ingredients. However, it is sweet and delicious, making it a great option to serve for a Valentine's Day celebration.
This refined take on the classic sex on the beach relies heavily on fresh orange juice to give the drink some zing and a fresh character. You will also need vodka, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice, while an orange twist and red and green maraschino cherries are used for garnish. The combination results in a positively fruity and sweet cocktail ideal for your Valentine, with no beach required.
Cranberry Orange Crush Cocktail
An orange crush cocktail for your Valentine's Day crush — it doesn't get more poetic than that, does it? Though an orange crush might not seem like the most Valentine's-oriented cocktail right off the bat, this cranberry version of the classic drink certainly has everything that any citrus lover will love.
Fresh orange juice, vodka (you can swap it with gin or white rum for a different flavor profile), orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and soda water make up the liquid components of this citrusy beverage, while an orange twist, fresh cranberries, and fresh rosemary are used as a garnish. When you combine all the ingredients, you will get a drink that looks sophisticated and tastes fresh and bright. As an added bonus, this recipe yields exactly two servings, making it a truly great option to make for you and your crush on the big day.
Hot Honey Apricot Margarita
Some like it sweet, while others like it hot — we're talking about margaritas, of course. If you and your sweetheart fall into the latter category, then this hot honey apricot margarita recipe is the perfect heat-packed drink to spice up your Valentine's Day.
The star of the show is the apricot flavor, which comes from a homemade apricot puree that's made from fresh apricots and water (you can use frozen ones). Other ingredients are pretty typical for a margarita, including tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice, but things get interesting when hot honey comes into play. This is perhaps one of the best ways you could use hot honey as the spicy condiment delivers just the right touch of heat and sweetness to the fruity margaritas. Want to kick up the spice even further? Use red pepper flakes as a garnish and sprinkle them on top.
Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri Cocktail
We've covered plenty of shaken cocktails on this list, but what about all those fun frozen mixes that fit the theme? For those who are looking to enjoy a frozen treat on Valentine's Day, this frozen strawberry daiquiri recipe should do the trick. Staying on the topic, thanks to the sweet strawberries and gorgeous red hue, this is a great cocktail option for those who want to enjoy alcoholic beverages on V-Day but don't necessarily want to taste the alcohol or for it to be prominent and dominant.
White rum and Grand Marnier make up the boozy part of this frozen concoction, but what you'll mostly be tasting are strawberries and a bit of lime juice, along with a kick of sweetness that's delivered by simple syrup. You can also make this recipe booze-free by swapping out the liquor in favor of orange juice, so no matter which version you opt for, you and your favorite person are in for a sweet treat.
French 75 Cocktail
Champagne and sparkling wine lovers can rejoice at this French 75 cocktail, a bubbly creation that's sure to get the good times flowing for Valentine's Day. An elevated take on a simple glass of Champagne, the French 75 incorporates lemon juice, simple syrup, and gin. It is garnished with a lemon twist for that little extra flair that your date will no doubt appreciate.
Since sparkling wine ultimately does account for most of the liquid in this cocktail, you'll want to go with a brand that you are certain tastes good. Whether you're going to opt for real French Champagne or find some really good sparkling alternative that will be able to deliver the same complexity and impeccable flavor is up to you and your budget. Of course, it can also depend on how much you want to impress your Valentine.
Spicy Tomatini (Tomato Martini)
Though we mostly associate sweet, mellow, and floral cocktails with Valentine's Day, we shouldn't ignore the huge potential of savory cocktails that can introduce an exciting flavor profile. To be fair, this tomatini partially falls into the spicy territory, but it also has tons of savory and umami undertones thanks to cherry tomatoes, which are the star of the show in this combination.
It may seem like an odd cocktail at first, but this spicy tomato martini is ideal for that Valentine who prefers savory flavors, or who is simply crazy about tomatoes. Aside from the cherry tomatoes, which you'll have to muddle, this cocktail also includes fresh lime juice, salt, simple syrup, vodka, and hot sauce. You can even throw an egg white into the mix if you like your cocktails frothy, though this is ultimately an optional inclusion. Besides the cherry tomato, the rim is garnished with a combination of chile flakes and salt, which helps to hone in on the spicy aspect of this tomato-infused cocktail.
