Dragon's Fire: A House of the Dragon Cocktail Recipe

Prosecco is an enduringly popular sparkling wine that can often be found in cocktails, but it is far from the only choice available to you when mixing up this Dragon's Fire recipe. It would be a mistake to think that all sparkling wines are basically the same, as each wine offers its own individual qualities to be enjoyed. The fresh and crisp qualities unique to Prosecco pair well with the clean and crisp qualities of the kirsch in this drink, and its lighter, fruity notes also work well with the cherry flavoring in the cocktail. Another good option that you can use would be a Cava. This sparkling wine, originating from Spain, is refreshing and fruity, and is also widely available in supermarkets, making it an excellent effervescent alternative. Crémant will also offer you a crisp and delightfully bubbly finish that should pair well with the other elements of this cocktail.

If you are looking for a different option that will slightly reduce the alcoholic content of the cocktail while keeping things bubbly, the Prosecco in this cocktail can be replaced with a non alcoholic mixer like soda water. For a sweeter finish you could top off the drink with lemon-lime soda, or, if you consider yourself a true Targaryen with fire in your blood, try using fiery ginger beer as an alternative, for a fizzy cocktail with a burning kick.