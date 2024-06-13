Dragon's Fire: A House Of The Dragon Cocktail Recipe
After the international sensation "Game of Thrones" came "House of the Dragon," a fantasy epic prequel based on George R. R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood." Following the success of its predecessor, "House of the Dragon" soared to great heights among viewers, with a focus on the blond-haired, dragon-riding family of house Targaryen and their fierce battle for succession. And, with the next installment just around the corner, it's time to buckle in, because season 2 is landing.
To celebrate the occasion, Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye has created the perfect drink to sip alongside your viewing sessions: Dragon's Fire: a House of the Dragon cocktail. As an homage to House Targaryen, this boozy drink is based on the house motto "fire and blood." The deep smoky flavor of bourbon and the pleasantly bitter burn of kirsch (a cherry flavored brandy) combine with (and are softened by) maraschino cherry syrup. This addition adds a sweetness to the cocktail as well as heightens the cherry flavor to complement the kirsch; the syrup also gives the drink its deep red color. Finished off with a splash of chilled Prosecco for a fizzy finish, this blood-toned beverage has enough fiery flavor to hatch a dragon's egg. So, noble dragon riders, read on to find out how you can mix up this "House of the Dragon" cocktail called Dragon's Fire, or as it is known in High Valyrian, "dracarys"!
Gather the ingredients for this House of the Dragon cocktail
If you are looking to create this Dragon's Fire cocktail, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want kirsch (also known by its full, German name kirschwasser), bourbon, chilled Prosecco, and maraschino cherries and their accompanying syrup. Additionally, you might like to use some special goblets when serving this fiery drink, to give it a more authentic "House of the Dragon" vibe.
Step 1: Combine the liquors
Pour the kirsch and bourbon into a glass (or goblet!).
Step 2: Add the cherry syrup
Add the cherry syrup and muddle the liquids.
Step 3: Pour the Prosecco
Pour the Prosecco into the glass.
Step 4: Add the cherry
Add the maraschino cherry before serving.
Ingredients
- ½ ounce kirsch
- ½ ounce bourbon
- 1 ounce maraschino cherry syrup
- 3 ½ ounces Prosecco
- 1 maraschino cherry
Directions
|Calories per Serving
|234
|Total Fat
|0.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|25.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|23.7 g
|Sodium
|21.7 mg
|Protein
|0.1 g
What can I use instead of Prosecco in cocktails?
Prosecco is an enduringly popular sparkling wine that can often be found in cocktails, but it is far from the only choice available to you when mixing up this Dragon's Fire recipe. It would be a mistake to think that all sparkling wines are basically the same, as each wine offers its own individual qualities to be enjoyed. The fresh and crisp qualities unique to Prosecco pair well with the clean and crisp qualities of the kirsch in this drink, and its lighter, fruity notes also work well with the cherry flavoring in the cocktail. Another good option that you can use would be a Cava. This sparkling wine, originating from Spain, is refreshing and fruity, and is also widely available in supermarkets, making it an excellent effervescent alternative. Crémant will also offer you a crisp and delightfully bubbly finish that should pair well with the other elements of this cocktail.
If you are looking for a different option that will slightly reduce the alcoholic content of the cocktail while keeping things bubbly, the Prosecco in this cocktail can be replaced with a non alcoholic mixer like soda water. For a sweeter finish you could top off the drink with lemon-lime soda, or, if you consider yourself a true Targaryen with fire in your blood, try using fiery ginger beer as an alternative, for a fizzy cocktail with a burning kick.
What else should I eat or drink while watching House of the Dragon?
As long as you don't lose your appetite at the sight of blood, your "House of the Dragon" viewing experience will be greatly increased when accompanied by a veritable feast of food and drinks. If one dragon-themed cocktail isn't enough for you, let us introduce you to the Heart of the Dragon. Another delicious "House of the Dragon"-themed cocktail, this drink combines Irish whiskey, mead, orange juice, and red wine for a Celtic-styled sour with a gorgeously thematic gold to scarlet coloring.
For sweet snacks, there's little better than a freshly baked batch of cookies. So perhaps rustle up some chewy chocolate gingersnap cookies and enjoy the delicious combination of chocolate and fiery ginger to spice up your viewing. Or, if you are planning a bigger watching party, why not bake a decadent red velvet cake for a dessert offering fit for a noble? You could even call it "red wedding cake."
To turn the heat up a notch or two, Jamaican jerk chicken wings make a great savory finger food option to devour while you watch, and their spicy flavoring is hot, sweet, and finger-licking good. Finally, no feast would be complete without fries, and if you want to eat like a Targaryen, you won't be settling for anything less than the best. A plate of spicy sweet potato truffle fries accompanied by aioli will leave even the hungriest viewers satisfied. Happy watching!