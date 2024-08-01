Next-Level Spicy Rosé Recipe
Do you ever wish that your rosé just had a little heat to it? If so, you're not alone; so did TikTok creator @allyssainthekitchen, who created a viral trend using just a few slices of fresh jalapeño. Taking the video app by storm, the simple, spicy creation quickly became the drink of the summer and replaced the ever-popular spicy margarita. Dubbed "spicy rosé," the drink is easy to put together: Just slice up a jalapeño, drop the slices into a glass, and pour in a sweet rosé. After a few minutes of steeping, you have a tingly, hot summer sipper.
While using jalapeños is straightforward enough, the simple recipe begs the question, what other spices are perfect with rosé? Developer Michelle McGlinn answers with a fiery new take on the viral drink, offering a monochromatic version using Fresno chiles and pink peppercorns. An orange slice balances the flavors out with a citrusy hit that's reminiscent of sangria, while the peppercorns bring an earthy aftertaste. Like the jalapeño version, this glass gets better with time and matures to a deeper heat after just a few minutes of steeping. If you're looking for something new and love both wine and spice, this might just be your new summer go-to.
The ingredients needed for next-level spicy rosé
The ingredient list is simple here. First, pick a rosé. While dry rosé works fine (especially if you detest sweet wines), a sweet rosé will better balance the flavor of the peppers, which can easily overpower the drink. For the chiles, seek out Fresno, which are mild but sharp in flavor. If you can't find Fresnos, opt for any red chile or even a Thai chile (but be careful — these are extra hot). Finally, pick up pink peppercorns and an orange for garnishing.
- 6 ounces rosé
- 3 slices Fresno chile
- 4 pink peppercorns, or more, to taste
- 1 orange slice
- Pour the rosé into a serving glass.
- Add the chile, peppercorns, and orange slice.
- Let sit for 5 minutes, then serve.
Can I make a batch of spicy rosé using the whole bottle?
There are a few reasons why the TikTok trend may have started with only a glass of wine and not a full bottle. First, since it is unlikely that you'd drink all of the rosé at once, there is a risk that the peppers would make the wine too spicy or the flavor would become overpowering as it sits for several days. The other reason is that, simply, you may find that spicy rosé is really not your thing at all, and what a waste that would be for the rest of the bottle. However, there are some reasons to batch spicy rosé.
If you are having a dinner party or otherwise serving the bottle all at once or within the day, spicy rosé can be a fun addition to your drink offerings. If that is the case, batch the rosé by doubling the peppers, peppercorns, and oranges used in the recipe, or triple them if you want it especially powerful. Let the bottle sit for at least 1 hour and up to 6 hours, then serve. You can also do this with sparkling rosé by pouring the rosé into a pitcher or punchbowl and steeping it with the peppers and peppercorns for up to 30 minutes before serving. Plan for a shorter steeping time here so that you don't miss out on sparkling rosé's characteristic bubbles.
What are pink peppercorns, and what can I use as a replacement?
Pink peppercorns are one of many types of peppercorn, and they're one of the prettiest, which makes them perfect for unique cocktails and desserts. When you think of things tasting "peppery", you're most likely thinking of the black peppercorn, which has a grounded, tobacco-hinted flavor. Pink peppercorns, on the other hand, have a zesty flavor and work well in dishes that would use citrus, such as fish, chicken, or baked goods. Though not technically related to the black peppercorn (and instead closer to walnuts or mangoes), the small, pink, wrinkly beads have a peppery taste and hint of heat all the same.
Pink peppercorns are usually found near the other varieties of pepper in the grocery store, often at stores that specialize in spices. If you can't find the pink variety (or don't want to pay a fortune for a simple glass of wine), you can use alternatives. Black peppercorns can be used in a pinch, and they're likely already in your spice cabinet. Though similar, the black peppercorns will add an earthy taste to the wine. You can also opt for white peppercorns, which are more mild, or Sichuan, which will add a tingly heat to the drink. If all else fails, skip the peppercorns and lean into your fresh chiles.