Next-Level Spicy Rosé Recipe

There are a few reasons why the TikTok trend may have started with only a glass of wine and not a full bottle. First, since it is unlikely that you'd drink all of the rosé at once, there is a risk that the peppers would make the wine too spicy or the flavor would become overpowering as it sits for several days. The other reason is that, simply, you may find that spicy rosé is really not your thing at all, and what a waste that would be for the rest of the bottle. However, there are some reasons to batch spicy rosé.

If you are having a dinner party or otherwise serving the bottle all at once or within the day, spicy rosé can be a fun addition to your drink offerings. If that is the case, batch the rosé by doubling the peppers, peppercorns, and oranges used in the recipe, or triple them if you want it especially powerful. Let the bottle sit for at least 1 hour and up to 6 hours, then serve. You can also do this with sparkling rosé by pouring the rosé into a pitcher or punchbowl and steeping it with the peppers and peppercorns for up to 30 minutes before serving. Plan for a shorter steeping time here so that you don't miss out on sparkling rosé's characteristic bubbles.