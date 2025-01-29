4 Bar Foods From History We Think Deserve A Renaissance

While bars of bygone eras had to offer food to accompany strong drinks, the presence of bar food has dwindled over time for a number of reasons, including cost, logistics, and a change in necessity and legality. In this current landscape, bar food and behavior looks a lot different. You might find a bowl of salty snacks offered alongside drinks at your local dive, put out with the intent to inspire more thirsty purchases, but the days of classy canapés served with cocktails are mostly long gone. The modern convenience of restaurants ranging from quick service to fine dining often means that these food offerings are paired up with a list of cocktails, rendering food in bars somewhat redundant; however, there's still room for compact snacks at a local dive.

Taking inspiration from historic taverns, bars, saloons, and alehouses of yesteryear, there's a lot to be said for the advantage of pairing your favorite drink with a light bite. With some laws changing around the U.S. in 2020 requiring establishments that serve alcohol to offer small meals, there's no time like the present to take inspiration from the past and provide a selection of bar foods that are both filling and fulfilling. From finger foods of the Prohibition era to potted meats of colonial taverns, spiced cakes served in 17th century alehouses, and deviled eggs that can be traced all the way back to ancient Rome, it's time for a revival of the best bar foods from history.