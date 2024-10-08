F. Scott Fitzgerald's Favorite Comfort Snack Is Cheap And Easy To Replicate

F. Scott Fitzgerald's favorite snack is a far cry from the extravagance depicted in "The Great Gatsby," his most famous novel. His comfort treat was potted meat — which he routinely enjoyed alongside crackers and apples, he revealed in an essay written for "Esquire" in 1936. The traditional product has been around for hundreds of years, with its origins in the pre-refrigeration necessity of having to preserve meats. It was likely a mashed-up selection of meats, crammed into a can or pot and covered in fat, before being sealed. Potting meat was useful for emergency stockpiling and for a quick ingredient for dishes like casseroles. But in Fitzgerald's case, it was eaten as it came — out of the can. References Fitzgerald made to his snack do mention tins, so it's likely his was preserved by canning. Potted meat is still available canned today, and can be a useful ingredient that you may consider stocking in your pantry.

The potted meat itself is usually a blend of beef, chicken, and pork. It is super soft as everything is slow-cooked and covered with lard to aid with preservation. Unopened, depending on the brand, canned potted meat can last anywhere from three to fifteen years. It's widely available in supermarkets like Food Lion for as little as a dollar per 3oz tin. Potted meat is an easy snack to recreate and one of the least expensive canned foods to buy. Versatile, cheap, protein-rich, and long-lasting — F. Scott Fitzgerald, we get it.