F. Scott Fitzgerald's Favorite Comfort Snack Is Cheap And Easy To Replicate
F. Scott Fitzgerald's favorite snack is a far cry from the extravagance depicted in "The Great Gatsby," his most famous novel. His comfort treat was potted meat — which he routinely enjoyed alongside crackers and apples, he revealed in an essay written for "Esquire" in 1936. The traditional product has been around for hundreds of years, with its origins in the pre-refrigeration necessity of having to preserve meats. It was likely a mashed-up selection of meats, crammed into a can or pot and covered in fat, before being sealed. Potting meat was useful for emergency stockpiling and for a quick ingredient for dishes like casseroles. But in Fitzgerald's case, it was eaten as it came — out of the can. References Fitzgerald made to his snack do mention tins, so it's likely his was preserved by canning. Potted meat is still available canned today, and can be a useful ingredient that you may consider stocking in your pantry.
The potted meat itself is usually a blend of beef, chicken, and pork. It is super soft as everything is slow-cooked and covered with lard to aid with preservation. Unopened, depending on the brand, canned potted meat can last anywhere from three to fifteen years. It's widely available in supermarkets like Food Lion for as little as a dollar per 3oz tin. Potted meat is an easy snack to recreate and one of the least expensive canned foods to buy. Versatile, cheap, protein-rich, and long-lasting — F. Scott Fitzgerald, we get it.
How to recreate Fitzgerald's potted meat
While you might be more likely to catch Daisy Buchanan holding a glass of champagne than tucking into a casual spoonful of potted meat, her creator's chosen snack food is a down-to-earth product. It's easy to find today, if you want to try it. The inexpensive canned product can be enjoyed solo as a standalone dish, but instead, we'd accompany it with crackers like Fitzgerald for extra excitement. If you find it too runny, mixing it with mayo will elevate the taste and establish a creamier consistency. Hot sauce is a bold addition, too, if you're feeling spicy.
If you're wondering what to pack for a picnic, potted meat could be the perfect answer as it is fine to eat cold. Think of it a little like pâté. Just be warned; it is a controversial love-it-or-hate-it type of food. If you're not keen on similar canned mashed-up meats, due to wondering exactly what Spam and the like are really made of, it might be worth checking out some other famous writers' favorite snacks. The poet Emily Dickinson used to crave her own homemade bread — which sounds like a therapeutic itch to scratch — and J.K. Rowling likes sushi. Not everyone loves the salty taste of potted meat, so it's smart to have a few other ideas up your sleeve.