13 Hacks For Making Boxed Cornbread Moist And Fluffy

No one should ever scoff at store-bought baking mixes. Not only do they save you so much time — because often all you need to do is add in the couple of extra ingredients that are called for on the box — but you also don't have to source out every leavening agent, flour, and ingredient, since it's already pre-measured in your dry mix. All you need to do is give it a quick stir, pop it into your pan, and bake. One type of baking mix that deserves a high five and a handshake is boxed cornbread.

Now, I consider myself an avid home baker and someone who loves experimenting with recipes. But if you offer me two options — either to make my own cornbread from scratch or use a bag of my favorite cornbread mix — I'm going to pick the store-bought stuff every time. It's just so easy to make and it comes out tasting like a made-from-scratch version.

Even though I can admit that while cornbread mix does indeed get the job done, the result may be a little too dry and torrid for my liking. Here are some of my favorite ingredients and techniques to zhuzh up boxed cornbread mix and to make it all the more moist and flavorful. And the best news is that you may already have many of these ingredients in your pantry or fridge!

