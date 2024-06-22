The Store-Bought Cornbread Mix That Needs To Stay Out Of Your Shopping Cart

Cornbread's old-fashioned simplicity has numerous brands attempting to box it up. Sadly, not all of them do it justice. Out of the 10 boxed cornbread mixes we ranked, one brand landed itself at the bottom: Martha White's Yellow Cornbread & Muffin Mix was the product to forget and forgive for its failed attempt at the Southern staple's concept. Although the boxed cornbread mix remained simple in true cornbread fashion, it was problematic when it came to representing what we crave in quick bread— and probably shouldn't land a spot in your shopping cart as a result.

The main issue with this cornbread mix is that it came out extremely dry. Being a plain quick bread that relies on few elements to shine, cornbread quickly becomes unpalatable if lacking its moist feature. Our Tasting Table taste tester split the finished product apart, and as the muffin crumbled in her hands, so did her heart. Sure, cornbread can turn out pleasantly crumbly at times, but Martha White's mix exceeded the degree to which it is acceptable, treading well into desert-dry territory.

On tasting it, this store-bought cornbread came off a bit harsh. There was a distinct chemical taste that could only be explained by the presence of too much baking soda or baking powder. This taste was so strong it overshadowed the fatty buttermilk flavor meant to offer relief and subtlety to cornbread. Coupled with its dry texture, there was no feature to redeem Martha White's cornbread mix from its fate of ranking last.