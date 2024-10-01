Give Your Cornbread Some Fall Flair With One Simple Addition

Cornbread deserves a rightful spot in the Southern side dish hall of fame. Each slice is brimming with a subtle sweetness and that distinct, corn-y aroma that sets it apart from other quick bread varieties. And if you want to give your next batch of homemade cornbread a unique autumnal twist, turn to canned pumpkin puree. While you can use homemade pumpkin puree for this simple, festive hack, the consistency is not as standardized as if you were to use the stuff in the can (plus, it's what most pumpkin cornbread recipes are based around, texture-wise).

This ingredient mix-in will surely elevate your cornbread recipe to a new level. Not only does canned pumpkin add that unique, squashy flavor to your bread, but it's also brimming with moisture, which will ensure that your cornbread comes out of the oven soft and supple. The key, of course, is to balance out the flavor; you don't want your cornbread to come out tasting like a gritty pumpkin bread. Rather, you'll want to have some flavor contrast to balance everything out. Luckily, there are tons of extra ingredients, both sweet and savory, that you can add that highlight both the consistency of the cornmeal, as well as the flavor of the pumpkin.