The Absolute Best Store-Bought Mix For Flavorful And Fluffy Cornbread

It's hard to beat most homemade cornbread recipes, especially when they're paired with barbecued meats or a bowl of hearty chili. Sometimes, however, even the most committed home cooks need a hack to help get a meal on the table faster — and store-bought cornbread mix can certainly make that happen. There are many brands on the grocery store shelves to choose from so Tasting Table did some prep work with a ranking of 10 boxed cornbread mixes so you (and your dinner guests) aren't disappointed with the cornbread on the table.

Out of the 10 brands, Bob's Red Mill Golden Cornbread Mix is the one our researcher thinks you should try, with the caveat that taste tests are always a bit subjective. However, there are a handful of convincing reasons why you might want to try Bob's Red Mill instead of other popular brands like Jiffy, which came in sixth place. One reason our researcher gave the coveted number one spot to Bob's Red Mill was its "impressive, domed rise and a beautiful yellow color" straight out of the oven. Its flavor, moisture, and quality also made the boxed cornbread stand out from the other brands included in the ranking.