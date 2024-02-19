Add Sour Cream To Upgrade The Flavor Of Store-Bought Cornbread Mix

You don't have to make cornbread from scratch for it to be delicious because the varieties of store-bought mixes can turn out just as good — if you make them the right way. Sure, you could simply follow the directions on the box and combine the cornmeal mix with milk or water, then top it with spoonfuls of butter after it comes out of the oven. But we're all about elevating foods to the next delicious level, so we've got a secret ingredient for you to stir into your cornbread batter: sour cream.

Tangy sour cream is typically used to top dishes like chili, enchiladas, or nachos, but it also works as a fat to give cornbread a slightly sharp bite along with deeper, richer flavors. Sour cream will also make the cornbread more moist, which is very important considering dried, crumbly cornbread is barely worth eating. It won't take too much sour cream to make a difference, so you don't have to worry about the consistency of the batter turning out thin or the cornbread tasting too tangy. You'll want to use full-fat sour cream, because reduced fat or nonfat might turn the cornbread mixture watery.