6 Fresh Herbs That Will Bring Your Canned Beans To Life

Keeping your pantry stocked with canned goods is essential for having food on hand that has a longer shelf life and will work in a pinch for a quick meal or snack. Canned beans are a worthwhile pantry staple for their many simple uses and wholesome nutrients. There are plenty of different types of canned beans you should keep in your pantry and a number of ways to perk them up with complementary spices and seasonings. Choosing fresh herbs to pair with different canned beans is a great way to mix your favorite flavors together for a dish that's as delicious as it is nutritious.

With dense bean salads, dips, and soups on the rise, knowing how to enjoy a laundry list of legumes has become easier than ever. Just make sure to drain and rinse whichever beans you choose first. Picking the best herbs to go with canned beans is simple and effective because fresh herbs are milder and have more oils than their dried counterparts. This will add more color, flavor, and texture to your beans without overwhelming the overall taste.