14 Ways To Add More Flavor To Canned Kidney Beans

Full of fiber and plant-based protein, and packed with antioxidants, kidney beans are a nutritious and versatile ingredient with an array of applications. With their soft and fluffy interior and slight chewiness, they make an excellent alternative for meat in a wide range of recipes, while also proving themselves to be perfectly suitable as a fundamental ingredient at the heart of many dishes.

Kidney beans can be bought dry and soaked or boiled before adding them to stews, sauces, or salads — but canned kidney beans are undoubtedly a much more convenient option, requiring no prep time and being ready to use whenever you need them. However, canned kidney beans can sometimes feel a little lackluster, and the prospect of eating them straight out of the tin can feel repetitive and uninspiring. When you're in a rush, or don't have many ingredients at home, it can be hard to know what to do with these simple-but-adaptable legumes.

Fortunately, it is incredibly easy to unlock the potential of these ostensibly unassuming little red beans, and turn them into powerhouses of not only nutrition but also flavor. Indeed, regardless of what you have in your fridge or pantry, there are numerous ways to add flavor, texture, and excitement to kidney beans. From silky-smooth dips to hearty dinners to a decadent dessert, here are the best ways to elevate your canned kidney beans.