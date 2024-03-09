12 Hacks That Will Totally Change The Way You Make Soups And Stews

There's nothing as satisfying as a bowl of bubbling hot soup or stew on a cold evening. It's a family-friendly option that can feed a few mouths or be made for one with enough leftovers for a couple of days. There are so many tasty recipes to make, and most are pretty accessible to any home cook. Both soup and stew follow the same concept of boiling or simmering ingredients with water or stock. They can be an easy one-pot meal, but there are a couple of complicated steps that you need to do for specific dishes.

If you're making beef stew, often you're browning the meat first, removing it from the pot, and then adding it at the end. Or you could be adding in a roux for your stew, which can be tricky to get exactly right. With soup, it's possible that you need to blend it to make it a smooth, puree-type soup, or you're spending a longer time perfecting a tasty broth or stock first. The techniques you need depend on the type of dish you want, but there are some tricks to make your life easier or take your meal to new heights. Here are some hacks that will totally change the way you make soups and stews.