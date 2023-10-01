The Time-Saving Tactic When Searing Beef For Your Instant Pot

Time is often the dearest expense for a home cook. As the days grow shorter (and colder), many of our hearts will turn to making a thick and luscious beef stew, but do we always have the time to simmer one all day on the stove? Often, the answer is no — but that's when the Instant Pot rocks up with its pressure-cooker solution. With this handy device, you can make a deeply satisfying stew from start to finish in an hour and a half, or even less if you can figure out other time-saving tricks. Here's one: You need only sear your stew beef on one side to get that all-important browning effect, and while not ideal, it's worlds better than just throwing all the stew ingredients into the Instant Pot.

Why? Browned beef does many wonderful things. First off, it tastes amazing, adding more depth, complexity, and a little caramelly sweetness to the stew. The crisp resistance of a nugget of browned beef is also an irreplaceable texture. Lastly, searing creates fond — those yummy little bits of caramelized beef left on the bottom of the pan that any liquid (wine, stock, or even water) will deglaze in order to incorporate into the gravy. Any decent meat sauce starts with fond; you'd better believe your winter beef stew should too.