Black-Eyed Pea Hummus Is The Countrified Snack We Can't Get Enough Of

At a time of dense bean salad popularity hitting its peak, it's no wonder that snacking dips are following suit. Beans are a delicious source of protein and can be pureed into a wonderful variety of hearty offerings, suitable for dipping or topping with other foods. Although traditionally made from chickpeas, there are many types of hummus recipes that fuse this Middle Eastern dish with other cultural cuisines by simply swapping in unique bean ingredients. If you want to take a Southern spin on a Levantine staple, give black-eyed pea hummus a try for an unforgettable snack.

With black-eyed peas seen as a symbol of luck and hummus a food that is both filling and fulfilling, this combination couldn't be more perfect. Compared to chickpeas, black-eyed peas share a similar earthy and nutty taste. With regard to texture, black-eyed peas are also firm albeit more dense and less grainy than chickpeas. As such, using black-eyed peas for your hummus will yield a dip that has a slightly smoother texture than that of a traditional chickpea hummus. All you need to make this snack is a can of black-eyed peas, extra virgin olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, and basic seasonings to bring this dish to life. Add smoked paprika and fresh garlic for an extra kick of spice and potency. Using canned black-eyed peas is recommended as it streamlines the process of making this delightful hummus variation.