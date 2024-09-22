Black-Eyed Pea Hummus Is The Countrified Snack We Can't Get Enough Of
At a time of dense bean salad popularity hitting its peak, it's no wonder that snacking dips are following suit. Beans are a delicious source of protein and can be pureed into a wonderful variety of hearty offerings, suitable for dipping or topping with other foods. Although traditionally made from chickpeas, there are many types of hummus recipes that fuse this Middle Eastern dish with other cultural cuisines by simply swapping in unique bean ingredients. If you want to take a Southern spin on a Levantine staple, give black-eyed pea hummus a try for an unforgettable snack.
With black-eyed peas seen as a symbol of luck and hummus a food that is both filling and fulfilling, this combination couldn't be more perfect. Compared to chickpeas, black-eyed peas share a similar earthy and nutty taste. With regard to texture, black-eyed peas are also firm albeit more dense and less grainy than chickpeas. As such, using black-eyed peas for your hummus will yield a dip that has a slightly smoother texture than that of a traditional chickpea hummus. All you need to make this snack is a can of black-eyed peas, extra virgin olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, and basic seasonings to bring this dish to life. Add smoked paprika and fresh garlic for an extra kick of spice and potency. Using canned black-eyed peas is recommended as it streamlines the process of making this delightful hummus variation.
Ideas for the ultimate black-eyed pea hummus snack
As black-eyed pea hummus is a fusion between Middle Eastern and Southern styles of food, there are a lot of different ways that you can play with your favorite flavors of each to mix up a great snack. For example, leaning into the Middle Eastern flavor profile, you can mix up a homemade za'atar blend to sprinkle on top. To add more protein to this already protein-packed snack, try topping your freshly made black-eyed pea hummus with chicken or beef shawarma or even Cajun andouille sausage to go for more of a Southern vibe.
On the Southern flavor side, draw inspiration from a traditional Hoppin' John dish by adding bell peppers and Cajun seasoning to your black-eyed pea hummus. If you're a fan of spicy foods, try serving your black-eyed pea hummus with a few drops of Louisiana-style hot sauce drizzled on top. Another idea would be to pair your hummus snack with a side of smoky Southern collard greens. Any way you wish to fuse these two delicious cultural cuisines, it's sure to be a winner.