Say Goodbye To Pasta And Hello To Saucy Beans For Your Weeknight Dinners

Sure, pasta makes for a quick and easy weeknight dinner, but have you considered the wonders of saucy beans? These humble legumes can offer a whole new world of textures and flavors, transforming your meals into something fresh and exciting. Whether you're in the mood for something rich and hearty or light and vibrant, saucy beans can take on the flavors of your favorite pasta or venture into new territory with sauces from around the world. It's time to give beans the spotlight at the dinner table.

Beans offer incredible versatility and ease of preparation, making them an ideal swap for pasta in weeknight dinners. The infamous baked feta pasta gets a hearty twist when adding beans, but you can skip the pasta entirely. Classic pasta sauces like marinara, pesto, or Alfredo seamlessly pair with beans, as can globally-inspired flavors like Mexican-style black beans or a creamy, spiced chickpea curry. Canned beans make things even easier as they are often faster to prepare than dried pasta. While starting with dried beans requires a bit more time, it's still straightforward, and they're budget-friendly, stretching further for multiple meals. Saucy beans are typically a one-pot dish that quickly goes from stovetop to table, and most just need a bit of crusty bread alongside to make a delicious, filling meal.