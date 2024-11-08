Here's Every Way You Can Cook That Thanksgiving Turkey

It's almost turkey time again. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and now's the time to be thinking about how you want to cook that bird. The most traditional way to cook a Thanksgiving turkey is to roast it in the oven. Maybe you or a family member have gotten up in the wee hours of the morning to pop the turkey in the oven so it would be done by the time friends and family gathered for the Thanksgiving feast. But gone are the days that this is your only option for achieving a delicious tasting turkey. From frying to grilling, there are about a dozen ways to cook a Thanksgiving turkey.

We caught up with executive chef and restaurateur Brad Wise, who owns the Trust Restaurant Group in Southern California, to dive into the best methods and tips for making the star of your holiday table the showstopping centerpiece it should be. Though he tells us, "I don't mess with the classic way to make turkey," Wise also shares his turkey-cooking expertise so you can determine which way you prefer to impress your guests.

No matter how you choose to cook your turkey, he strongly suggests using all parts of the turkey. This will help to cut down on waste and make the most of the money you spent.