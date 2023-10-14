The Major Mistake You Should Avoid When Wet Brining Chicken

We've all heard about the magic of brining, the process of immersing meats in a flavorful saline solution to enhance moisture retention, tenderness, and taste. When it comes to poultry, most of us are used to brining turkey, but chicken can also greatly benefit from this technique, rendering its meat juicier and more flavorful than you could ever imagine. However, if not careful, there's one major mistake that could result in a lackluster finished dish — not completely submerging the chicken in the wet brine.

The science behind wet brining ensures the salt in the brine alters the protein structure of the meat, allowing it to absorb and retain more water. Additionally, the flavors in the brine get drawn into the meat, deeply seasoning it from skin to bone. But for this magic to happen uniformly, the chicken must be completely enveloped in the salty bath. When parts of the bird aren't fully submerged, they don't get the full benefits of the chicken brine. This results in uneven flavor and inconsistent texture throughout the chicken. One bite might be succulent and perfectly seasoned, while the next could be bland and dry.