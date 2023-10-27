It's Crucial To Oil Turkey Before Grilling It

On the Thanksgiving timeline, it's important to start planning the meal early. As always, the star of the show is the turkey, and this year, why not switch things up and grill it for a delightful twist on tradition? Your Thanksgiving turkey will be a flavor-packed surprise, boasting an irresistible smoky, charred essence that will thrill your dinner guests.

If you do want to grill your turkey this year, be sure not to skip one vital step: oiling the bird. This seemingly simple task can make a world of difference in the outcome of your meal! Before placing your turkey on the grill, generously coat the entire bird with cooking oil. Firstly, the oil acts as a non-stick agent and keeps the meat from sticking to the grates. It's very common for people to accidentally mangle their turkey by tugging on it once the non-oiled meat is stuck to the grates. Additionally, the oil serves as an insulator, guarding your bird from the direct heat of the grill and resulting in a more evenly cooked turkey.

This tip isn't just about ease of cooking, though. Cooking oil enhances the aesthetic too. A well-oiled turkey will flaunt a glistening, caramelized skin that is sure to captivate every eye at the table. It'll also help bring out the flavor in the meat and keep it moist and juicy.